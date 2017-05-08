Info war specialist: Obama administration weaponized U.S. government to destroy Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, May 8, 2017

In an unprecedented move against a presidential successor, former President Barack Obama weaponized the IRS, FBI and Department of Justice to undermine President Donald Trump, according to an information warfare specialist.

Dr. J. Michael Waller said that no other president has had their predecessor organize private funds to undermine him as Obama has done in concert with the resist Trump movement.

In an interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation, published on May 6, Waller said “no other president has had his 100-day honeymoon stolen from him.”

“This is the first time you have ever had left-wingers protesting Kremlin subversion of American politics and actually caring about the Constitution.”

Waller has served on the White House Task Force on Central America, was an operative for members of the White House Active Measures Working Group, and has been a consultant to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the U.S. Information Agency, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the U.S. Army, and the U.S. Special Operations Command.

The flimsy accusations of Russian interference remind us that Democrats were calling conservatives “Russophobes” for holding on to Cold War antagonisms toward Russia recently, Waller said.

Waller said Congress should expand the one-sided Russian subversion probe since Russia has worked to subvert American political efforts with propaganda and disinformation since the 1920s. Waller said he has 13 memory-jarring reasons why the Democrats would find such an expanded probe uncomfortable.

Part of Waller’s list includes the “Anna Chapman case” in New York in 2010, where Russians penetrated the state’s Democratic political machine. He also discusses the Clinton “pay for play” uranium deal that seemed to result in zero political outrage from congressional Republicans.

The militant left, the permanent bureaucracy and mainstream elected Democrats are working in concert to make the Trump presidency appear illegitimate, Waller said.

According to Waller, “George Soros is the number one private sponsor of subversion against the United States,” with the Chinese, Saudis and the Russians as the predominant state sponsors of subversion. Soros funds a full range of groups that seek to bring down America, including Black Lives Matter, which promotes violence against police officers, drug legalization, and open border policies that threaten self-government and national security.

Waller believes Soros is seeking to “cripple institutions of national identity, national security and individual liberty insofar as it protects the constitutional rights of Americans.”

