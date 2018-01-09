In revived sitcom, Roseanne Barr’s character is a Trump fan

by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2018

Having her working class sitcom character be a supporter of President Donald Trump is “just realistic,” said Roseanne Barr, who is also a real-life Trump voter.

“I’ve always attempted to portray a realistic portrait of the American people and of working class people. And in fact it was working class people who elected Trump,” Barr said on Jan. 8 during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

Barr also defended her choice to vote for Trump when pressed on the issue.

“I think it was time for us, as a country, to shake things up and try something different,” she said.

The revived “Roseanne” sitcom will bring the Conner family and the life of the country up to date when it debuts March 27 on ABC.

Barr was also pressed to defend her character’s support for Trump in light of what one reporter called his “racism and xenophobia.”

“Well, that’s your opinion,” Barr replied to the reporter, adding that Trump says “a lot of crazy (expletive).”

“I’m not a Trump apologist,” she continued. “There are a lot of things he’s said and done I don’t agree with, like there’s probably a lot of things Hillary Clinton has done and said that you don’t agree with. No one’s brainwashed into agreeing with 100 percent of what anybody says, let alone a politician or a candidate.”

Asked if she would support Oprah Winfrey or, activist-actress Susan Sarandon for president, Barr replied that she herself would be a better president than either of them or, possibly, even Trump.

Bruce Helford, one of the show’s executive producers, said “There’s no agenda on anybody’s part but to get honest feelings out there, and within a family that’s relatable.”

Sara Gilbert, who’s among the original returning cast members, said “People feel like they can’t disagree and still love each other and talk to each other. It’s a great thing to have a family divided by politics but still filled with love.”

