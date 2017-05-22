In Israel, Trump calls for region where children are ‘free from terrorism and violence’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to Israel on May 22 said that the people of the Middle East have “had enough of the bloodshed and the killing” and “there’s a great feeling for peace.”

One day after inaugurating the Global Center for Combating Extremism in Riyadh, Trump promised Israelis that he would work toward “a future where the nations of the region are at peace and all of our children can grow – and grow up strong, and grow up free from terrorism and violence.”

During a meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem, Trump said that even challenges like Iran’s nuclear ambitions can be an “opportunity” as Teheran’s saber-rattling “has brought many other parts of the Middle East toward Israel.”

“The United States and Israel can declare with one voice that Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon – never ever!” Trump said, adding that Teheran “must cease its deadly funding, training and equipping of terrorists and militias. And it must cease immediately.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Trump on May 21 in Saudi Arabia had “delivered a forceful speech of clarity and conviction. You called on all nations to drive out terrorists and extremists. … For 69 years Israel has been doing precisely that.”

Netanyahu thanked Trump for the “powerful expression of your friendship to Israel” that his trip represents.

On peace talks with the Palestinians, Netanyahu said that “Israel’s hand is extended in peace to all our neighbors,” but only in the services of “a genuine and durable one in which the Jewish state is recognized, security remains in Israel’s hands and the conflict ends once and for all.”

On May 21, world leaders, including Saudi King Salman and Egyptian President Abdul Fatah Sisi joined Trump in the inauguration of the Global Center for Combating Extremism headquartered in Riyadh.

The stated purpose of the center is:

It was established as a result of the international cooperation in facing the extreme ideology leading to terrorism, the world’s first common enemy.

It was founded by a number of countries who chose Riyadh as its headquarters in confronting extreme ideologies by monitoring and analyzing it, to confront and prevent it, cooperate with the governments and organizations to prevail and promote a culture of moderation.

The center was established on three basic pillars: confronting extremism by the latest intellectual, media and numerical methods and means.

The center has developed innovative techniques that can monitor, process and analyze extremists’ speeches with high accuracy, all phases of data processing and analysis are done in no more than six seconds once the data or comments are posted on the Internet, allowing unprecedented levels of facing extremist activities in the digital world.

The Center works to refute the hate and extremist speech and promote concepts of moderation, accepting the other, and the production of media content that confront the content of the radical thoughts in order to defy it, and reveal its promotional propaganda.

