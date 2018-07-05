Imran Awan walks: DOJ agrees to plea deal with only one count of bank fraud

by WorldTribune Staff, July 5, 2018

Former House IT aide Imran Awan pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and will not be prosecuted for any crimes on Capitol Hill, an assistant U.S. attorney said on July 3.

In a plea agreement reached with the former systems administrator for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the DOJ said it “found no evidence that [Imran] illegally removed House data from the House network or from House Members’ offices, stole the House Democratic Caucus Server, stole or destroyed House information technology equipment, or improperly accessed or transferred government information.”

Prosecutor J.P. Coomey did not object to the removal of Awan’s GPS monitor, said he would not oppose a sentence of probation, and agreed to drop charges against Awan’s wife, fellow former systems administrator Hina Alvi.

Related: Imran Awan family used ‘fake’ to replace Democrats’ server which vanished, July 3, 2018

The July 2 court document said:

“The Govemment agrees that the public allegations that your client stole U.S. House of Representatives (‘House’) equipment and engaged in unauthorized or illegal conduct involving House computer systems do not form the basis of any conduct relevant to the determination of the sentence in this case. The Government conducted a thorough investigation of those allegations, including interviewing approximately 40 witnesses; taking custody of the House Democratic Caucus server, along with other computers, hard drives, and electronic devices; examining those devices, including inspecting their physical condition and analyzing log-in and usage data; reviewing electronic communications between pertinent House employees; consulting with the House Office of General Counsel and House information technology personnel to access and/or collect evidence; and questioning your client during numerous voluntary interviews.”

The document concluded that the “Government has uncovered no evidence that your client violated federal law with respect to the House computer systems,” but didn’t explain how it came to that conclusion, The Daily Caller noted in a July 3 report.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments