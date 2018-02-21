‘Europe’s last hope is Christianity,’ says Hungary’s Orban

by WorldTribune Staff, February 20, 2018

European governments who support the influx of millions of migrants and refugees have “opened the way to the decline of Christian culture and the advance of Islam,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

“We are those who think that Europe’s last hope is Christianity,” Orban said in his annual state of the nation speech on Feb. 18.

“If hundreds of millions of young people are allowed to move north, there will be enormous pressure on Europe. If all this continues, in the big cities of Europe there will be a Muslim majority.”

Orban went on to say that his government had “prevented the Islamic world from flooding us from the south” and he also predicted that Islam would soon “knock on Central Europe’s door” from the west, as well.

Amid Europe’s migrant crisis in 2015, Orban’s government ordered the construction of barriers along Hungary’s borders with Serbia and Croatia.

Under new legislation introduced by the Hungarian government last week, civic groups which support migration would be required to seek permission from the interior minister to operate in Hungary, as well as pay a 25 percent levy on funding received from abroad.

Those working with migrants could also be banned from going closer than five miles from most Hungarian borders.

Orban is favored to win a third term as prime minister when Hungary goes to the polls in April.

