Hungary accuses EU of adopting ‘Soros Plan’ to ‘institutionalize’ mass migration

October 24, 2017

European Parliament is carrying out leftist billionaire George Soros’s plan to inundate Europe with third-world refugees, Hungarian officials say.

On Oct. 20, the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice, and Home Affairs (LIBE) adopted a report on the amendment of the Dublin Agreement, which regulates the EU’s Common Asylum System, which would see all member states forced to accept asylum seekers against the will of their people and for funds to be withheld from nations that refuse to comply.

“The musket is not only primed but loaded: in Europe in the future a permanent and mandatory migrant relocation quota mechanism will be established, with no upper limit on numbers,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Hungarian government minister Andras Aradszki told the country’s parliament that it was a “Christian duty to struggle against the Satanic Soros Plan. We see attacks against the great European family, when Soros and his comrades want to destroy the independence, autonomy, and values of the nation, and diluting the Christian spirit of Europe with the forced resettlement of tens of millions of foreign migrants.”

Hungarian government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs told Kossuth Radio that what the LIBE is doing is “nothing other than what we call the Soros plan – the institutionalization of migration and the opening up of the European Union’s external borders.”

The Council of the European Union has yet to approve the amendments, and the plenary will be asked to formally confirm the decision by LIBE to enter into negotiations during its November session in Strasbourg.

“It is true that we are waist-deep in the struggle to protect this slice of our national sovereignty, but so far we have succeeded, because until now we have been the ones who decide who can live on Hungarian territory,” Orban said, “but the attack on our sovereignty that the European Parliament has now launched is fiercer than any previous one.

“While this government is in power and I am at its head, there will be no kind of relocation or quota in Hungary.”

