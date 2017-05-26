How Trump can survive the onslaught: Build that wall!

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

Liberals are now pushing for President Trump to be impeached. Democrats, such as Rep. Maxine Waters, guarantee it is inevitable. Others, like Bill Maher, predict that Trump will not even last the year.

Yet, if Trump does not implement key elements of his America First agenda, then he will likely face impeachment.

The reason is obvious: The Left is determined to bring him down. Liberals — aided and abetted by the mainstream media — refuse to accept the election results. They are engaged in a silent, slow-motion coup. Their goal is to overthrow a democratically elected president.

The Democrats’ base is consumed with anger, frustration and hatred — Trump Derangement Syndrome. They are galvanized on a level that could trigger a tidal wave in the 2018 midterm elections, costing Republicans control of the House (the Senate appears unlikely). The combination of liberal fury along with growing Republican disenchantment could lead to a perfect political storm. This would set the stage for a collision between rabid partisan Democrats and a bellicose president. Liberals are so obsessed with destroying Trump, House Democrats would have no choice but to start impeachment proceedings. The trial would be held in the Senate. Even if Trump eventually wins, the Left will have succeeded in grinding his nationalist agenda to a halt. Impeachment would cripple Trump’s presidency. And that’s precisely the objective.

Trump needs to nip this in the bud. He must ensure that his base is just as energized and enthusiastic. If they are, then a Democratic sweep is impossible. If they aren’t, then he is in trouble. The centerpiece of his campaign—and why so many Trumpites voted for him — was his promise to build a wall along the southern border. It is not just necessary for border security and stopping the invasion of Third World illegal immigrants. It is the very symbol of restoring our national sovereignty. A country without borders is no longer a nation; a wall will mark the restoration of our borders — and with it our country. Hence, Trump must ensure that a significant portion of the wall is under construction by November 2018. Otherwise, his voters will feel betrayed and stay home. The wall is not only about national survival. It is also about Trump’s political survival.

The Democrats, however, face one overwhelming problem: Impeach Trump for what? The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN are breathlessly claiming that Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey was done to obstruct justice. The Democrats believe it is on this charge that the president could be impeached. Yet, for there to be a cover-up there needs to be a crime.

The dirty little secret in Washington—for all the leaks, congressional investigations, the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel and countless media attacks — is that Trump has committed no crime. After 10 months, there is still not a scintilla of evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Putin’s Russia to interfere in the election. In fact, the media is unable to point to a single individual — one person, any person — where it can be proven acted as an agent for the Kremlin. Compare that to Watergate. During the same time period, over a dozen Nixon people were either sent to jail or facing indictments. In short, the Russia narrative is the biggest fake news story of our time.

Trump could not have colluded with Putin. Why? Because Obama and Hillary did. It was Obama who allowed Moscow to muscle us out of Syria and the Middle East. It was Obama who remained silent as Putin annexed Crimea and supported pro-Kremlin separatists in eastern Ukraine. It was Obama who was caught on a hot mic telling Putin’s puppet, Dmitry Medvedev, that after the 2012 election he would have more “flexibility” to appease Moscow (which he did). It was Hillary who pushed the “reset button” with Russia. It was Hillary who allowed donors tied to Putin to send tens of millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation. It was Hillary’s husband, Bill, who received $500,000 to deliver a speech inside the Kremlin. And it was Hillary who approved the sale of 20 percent of our Uranium production capacity to Moscow. Nobody did — or probably could do — more to betray America’s national interests to Russia than Obama and Hillary.

The great irony is liberals are condemning Trump for crimes that were actually committed by their heroes — and which the leftist media openly praised at the time. Trump is right. He is the victim of the worst political witch hunt in U.S. history. The Left will do everything to impeach him. He must do everything to stop them.

It’s time to build that wall.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 12-3 pm EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.

