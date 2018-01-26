What to do about ‘out of control’ Obama holdovers: Former DOJ official offers solution

by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2018

Rather than fire Robert Mueller, President Donald Trump should use his power to “exercise control” over the special counsel, a former Justice Department official said.

“Trump has prevailed, and, indeed, prospered, so far, only because of his larger than life personality,” Peter Ferrara, who served as Associate Deputy Attorney General under President George H.W. Bush, wrote in an op-ed for The American Spectator on Jan. 25.

“Now there is one master stroke left for Trump to play to drive the stake through the heart of this attempted fascist coup against America, led today by special counsel Robert Mueller, the only barely still functioning corporal in the fascist army.”

Ferrara noted that “Mueller’s boss, who originally recommended him for appointment, is Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who seems to be at the center of the fascist coup today. Trump’s essential master stroke would be to fire Rosenstein and appoint Rudy Giuliani as Deputy Attorney General in his place.

“Giuliani would then be Mueller’s boss, with first-hand knowledge of whatever Mueller is doing, right or wrong.”

The former New York City mayor, Ferrara wrote, “knows what laws apply to professionals at the FBI and at Justice. After many years as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, which covers Manhattan, Wall Street, and New York City, he knows how to proceed with preservation and collection of evidence, and prosecution of crimes. Expect an immediate exodus of all the fascist coup co-conspirators, like cockroaches all scurrying about when the light is turned on in the dark basement downstairs.”

Ferrara added: “Giuliani could also fire and replace Obama/Hillary co-conspirator Christopher Wray, current head of the FBI. Bring in former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom to replace him, a true patriot committed to restoring the integrity of the FBI.

“History would record this one move as the beginning of the end of the fascist coup against America, and of the Trump resistance. The only question left would be what did Obama know, and when did he know it. Giuliani has the background to know how to uncover that as well.”

