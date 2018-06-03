How many people work for the federal government? 24,000 less now than in Dec. 2016

by WorldTribune Staff, June 1, 2018

The federal government has 24,000 fewer employees since President Donald Trump took office, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The federal government cut 3,000 jobs in May, the bureau said in a June 1 report.

A month before Trump took office there were 2,810,000 civilians employed in the federal government. That total currently stands at 2,786,000.

Meanwhile, total government employment in the U.S. increased by 5,000 in May, climbing to 22,326,000, the Bureau of Labor Statistics report said.

State government employment rose by 2,000 in May to 5,112,000.

Local government employment rose by 6,000 in May to 14,428,000.

“Even as federal government jobs were declining, overall employment was increasing – as was employment in state and local government,” noted Terrence P. Jeffrey, editor-in-chief of CNS News.

