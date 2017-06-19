‘How is the Department of Justice being run?’: Senate shifts focus to Loretta Lynch

by WorldTribune Staff, June 19, 2017

A spokesman for the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman said it “will become necessary at some point” to have Loretta Lynch testify before the panel after revelations from former FBI Director James Comey of the former attorney general’s alleged attempts to shut down the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are looking to seize on Comey’s testimony that he was concerned over Lynch telling the FBI to refer to the Clinton investigation as a “matter,” which resembled the Clinton campaign line, The Hill reported on June 18.

The move “could allow Republicans to attempt to pivot away from the investigation into Russia’s election meddling,” the report said.

Before he was fired by President Donald Trump, Comey had raised concerns about Lynch, according to the Circa website, which reported the ex-FBI chief privately told Senate Intelligence Committee members that he confronted Lynch on whether she had agreed to shut down the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s emails.

Comey also voiced concerns that Lynch’s meeting with former President Bill Clinton had created a conflict of interest, the Circa report said.

“Frankly, a lot of what Hillary Clinton was exposed to by Director Comey’s misconduct and the way he handled that was apparently in response to his lack of confidence in the attorney general, and I think there is a lot we could learn from that,” said Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican and member of both the Judiciary and Intelligence committees.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, also wants to hear from Lynch and is pushing for the Judiciary Committee to “get more involved.”

“The accusations now that … the current and former attorney general were political – that has nothing to do with Russia as much as it has to do with how the Department of Justice is being run,” he said. “I want to find out all about that.”

President Trump tweeted on the matter: “A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes…gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!”

The Republican National Committee, in a talking point leaked to The Washington Post, said “why is no one investigating Attorney General Lynch’s Department of Justice for obstruction of justice in the Clinton email investigation? There is compelling evidence to back up the claim that AG Lynch engaged in obstruction of justice.”

The Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, recently said that she felt the committee should look into Lynch’s handling of the Clinton email investigation.

Investigating Lynch “should have been undertaken the day after Republicans were comfortably settled in the House, Senate, and presidency,” Susan Wright wrote for Red State on June 18.

“Loretta Lynch was a horrendous liberal zealot, and her sole purpose was to threaten those who balked at former President Obama’s plans to turn this nation into a genderless, faithless, weakened society,” Wright wrote.

“The entire nation was becoming a social justice lab, with Obama and Lynch acting as the mad scientists.”

Letters to the Editor __ Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments