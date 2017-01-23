Honeymoon? All-out attack narratives welcome new administration

by WorldTribune Staff, January 23, 2017

As the Trump administration kicked into gear on Jan. 20, so did the sultans of spin from the major media organizations.

“The mainstream media lost no time in attempting to undermine President Donald Trump, as opposed to actually reporting information,” Joel B. Pollak, senior editor-at-large at Breitbart News, wrote on Jan. 22.

Pollak pointed to what he said were three media narratives that consumed much of the coverage on Inauguration Day and over the 45th president’s first weekend in office:

“ President Trump was focused on the crowd size at the inauguration . He mentioned it in passing in his speech at the CIA, and Press Secretary Sean Spicer took the media to task for trying to downplay attendance figures. But to say — as CNN’s Anderson Cooper did — that crowd size was Trump’s focus on his first day in office is simply absurd. On Cooper’s program Saturday, CNN played a clip of Spicer’s first press conference that only mentioned the crowd size issue — leaving out Spicer’s preceding comments taking a journalist to task for reporting, falsely, that Trump had a bust of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. removed from the Oval Office. The crowd issue was secondary — but CNN chose to focus on it because it was less of a slam-dunk against the media than the bust. Whatever the numbers on Inauguration Day, Spicer’s point was that the media were more interesting in undermining Trump, and promoting anti-Trump protests, than in covering the actual news of the day.”

. Extending the faux outrage at Lie #1, the mainstream media criticized Trump for talking about crowd size in front of the CIA’s memorial wall for agents who have died in the course of their duties. The media showed considerably less concern when President Barack Obama spoke before the same wall about the release of the prior administration’s interrogation memos, impugning the integrity of the CIA and giving valuable intelligence to terrorists.” “The anti-Trump protests in Washington, D.C. were important. The protests were nothing more than the venting of outrage at Trump’s election. For all the talk of “women’s rights,” there was nothing particular to point to that Trump had done about anything relating to women. The demonstration was large, but also disorganized, as well as vulgar, and protesters left heaps of trash over the various routes they took, including protest signs abandoned at Union Station as they left the capital.

Pollak noted that “after eight years of kowtowing to Obama,” the media has “suddenly discovered a civic responsibility to hold the government accountable.”

