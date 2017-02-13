Hizbullah agrees with U.S. Left that Trump is an ‘idiot’ and urges Americans to take action

by WorldTribune Staff, February 13, 2017

Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah has joined the chorus that includes Iran and U.S. leftists who say an “idiot” is running the White House.

Nasrallah, who heads up a terrorist organization that is funded by Iran, said “we are very optimistic that when an idiot settles in the White House and boasts about his idiocy, this is the beginning of relief for the oppressed around the world,” The Associated Press reported on Feb. 12.

Nasrallah could well be a candidate to appear on “The View” with like-minded leftist celebs such as Joy Behar, who has branded President Donald Trump as “not right in the head.”

The United States, which has blacklisted Hizbullah as a terrorist group, regularly sanctions members of the group.

Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Feb. 13 that “the Americans have chosen a wrong path these days and we hope that they will revise their approach and practice interaction.”

Jahangiri was responding to new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on 25 individuals and companies connected to Iran’s ballistic missile program and those providing support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Qods Force.

Similar to Nasrallah, Iranian officials have appeared unfazed by the sanctions, responding instead with threats of their own.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Mohammad Javad Zarif vowed that Teheran would ensure “legal restrictions” were imposed on the “American individuals and companies which have a role in aiding extremist and terrorist groups or contribute to the suppression and murder of the defenseless people in the region.”

Jahangiri added that the “ultimate losers” are those who result to the language of force in dealing with Iran.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments