Hillary takes aim at women who use profanity in disrespecting her, blames Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2017

While out promoting her book “What Happened”, losing 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that female Trump supporters who wear profane T-shirts about her are “disrespecting themselves.”

In a Sept. 24 interview, MSNBC host Joy Reid brought up said: “I can remember being in Cleveland and seeing women putting buttons and t-shirts on that used the b-word, the c-word about you. When you saw that, how did that make you feel?”

Clinton called that “deeply troubling on several levels,” especially with a candidate for president “giv[ing] permission to those views.”

Clinton continued: “When I see women doing that, I think, ‘Why are they publicly disrespecting themselves? Why are they opening the door to have someone say that about them in their workplace, in a community setting?’ Do they not see the connection there? And I think that’s one of the problems with sexism… I’m happy to have people disagree with me. ‘I don’t agree with her on health or the economy or immigration,’ whatever they want to disagree with me about. But when they resort to sexism, that says number one, they don’t really know what their own arguments are, and number two, they are opening that door even wider for sexism and misogyny to be used against them and people they love.”

In her book, Clinton wrote that sexism was one of the many reasons she lost the election.

Clinton also said she was “troubled” to hear people chanting “Lock her up” at Trump rallies.

“…I try to unpack this, because first of all it’s not pleasant to be called names and to be subjected to the kind of insults that come across the online media all the time, which we see when women express an opinion.”

The chants of “Lock her up” continue. The crowd chanted the phrase on Sept. 22 during President Donald Trump’s speech at a rally for Alabama Senate candidate Luther Strange.

Trump responded to the crowd, saying they should “talk to (Attorney General) Jeff Sessions about that.”

