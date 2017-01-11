Hillary Clinton waged an extremely expensive campaign

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2017

In October, Hillary Clinton tore into Donald Trump: “What kind of genius loses a billion dollars in a single year?”

The final tally of campaign funds spent on the 2016 election shows the Clinton machine dropped a whopping $1.2 billion on her losing presidential bid, a new record.

The president-elect, who said there was no need to raise or spend $1 billion or more, ended up making do with $600 million.

The Clinton team dumped $131.8 million into her campaign in just the final weeks, finishing with about $839,000 on hand as of Nov. 28.

Trump’s campaign spent $94.5 million in the final weeks and had $7.6 million left.

The figures include all spending by the campaigns, PACs and party committees.

“But it’s not all bad news for Clinton,” Matt Vespa wrote for Townhall on Jan. 9. “She did make history by being the first woman to be nominated by a major party for president, though she was under FBI investigation at the time.

“And she became the fifth person in American history to win more popular votes, but lose the Electoral College. So, her name will be in the books, liberals. Take pride in that.

“For Republicans, they can take immense satisfaction that Hillary will never be president.”

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments