Here comes the wall: Trump rolls out prototypes for testing

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2017

Five of eight prototypes for President Donald Trump’s border wall have been completed.

The president shared a montage of construction work footage on Twitter.

The Department of Homeland Security said it will being to test the designs next week to determine which ones best prevent illegal aliens from entering the U.S.

DHS will test each prototype on how long it takes to scale or breach. It will also consider whether the wall models contain sensors and, if so, if it can alert agents when someone is trying to breach, scale or dig under it.

Each design is 18 to 30 feet high and 30 feet long. Four are made of reinforced concrete, the others involve alternate materials, mostly steel. All of the construction is taking place a few miles east of San Diego.

Existing fencing along the border ranges from 10-foot-tall steel mat installed in the 1990s to 16-foot-tall steel mesh erected in 2006.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection awarded eight contracts to six companies to build the prototypes that would eventually fulfill one of the cornerstones of Trump’s campaign.

