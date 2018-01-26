Help! NFL seeks ‘crisis communications’ specialist

by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2018

There’s a new job opening in the NFL.

No, 40-year-old Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady has not announced his retirement. The league is looking for a new public relations manager – with an emphasis on “crisis communication.”

The NFL, it seems, is having an image problem.

“The NFL, preparing for the upcoming Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, is in a troubling situation following a season of player protests over many issues, including race. TV ratings have dropped and fans disgruntled over the protests have boycotted stadiums,” Paul Bedard noted in a Jan. 26 column for the Washington Exmainer.

“The new league communicator,” Bedard wrote, “will play a role in fixing some of those issues in what the Washington PR jobs website Potomac Flacks called a ‘dream job.’ And, experience is preferred, but apparently not necessary.”

The job description, as listed by the NFL:

“The senior communications strategist will be responsible for proactively developing plans and strategies aimed at publicly positioning the NFL to key audiences through all communication channels, both traditional and emerging media. They will work closely with communications department leadership to create messaging to reflect the league’s wide variety of priorities and expedite organizational decision-making.”

Other key attributes, according to the listing:

Strategic Leader: The successful candidate will think and act strategically as a valued member of the communications department and other NFL units.

An individual with intense and dedicated work habits. Someone who takes initiative, speaks his/her mind, and sets high standards in all he/she does.

An individual comfortable working in a diverse environment.

A person with the highest moral and ethical standards, who can be relied upon to always act in the best long-term interests of the League.

A person with the capacity to be a hands-on, sleeves-up team player.

Superior judgement and communication skills, as well as political sensitivity both internally and externally.

