Heartbreak at the Huffington Post: ‘Sadly, Trump is winning’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 12, 2017

Much to the chagrin of his many detractors in the mainstream media, President Donald Trump has pulled off a string of major victories in his first year at the White House, an analyst wrote for Huffington Post.

“This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write and admit,” Earl Ofari Hutchinson said on Dec. 8. “Trump is winning.”

The president’s major victories, Hutchinson noted, are his successful takeover of the Republican Party, his ability to not only maintain but energize the base that delivered him to the White House, and his harnessing of the media.

Trump “is the point man for GOP policy and issues and, in a perverse way, the spur to get action on them,” Hutchinson noted.

The “overwhelming majority” of Republican voters continues to back him, Hutchinson admits. “This is the voter loyalty that buys a lot of support from the GOP establishment even as they flail him or shake their head in disgust at his antics.”

As for the media, the president “remains a ratings cash cow for the networks and makes stunning copy for the print media,” Hutchinson wrote. “He knew that from day one of his presidential bid and he knows it even more now. He will continue to suck the media air out of everything that the Democrats do and try to do.”

Hutchinson, an author and co-host of the Al Sharpton Show, said other major Trump triumphs include tax reform, the stock market’s surge, Neil Gorsuch’s contribution to the Supreme Court and the RNC backing of Roy Moore in Alabama.

“During the campaign,” Hutchinson wrote, “Trump loved to shout to his adoring throngs that, with him in the Oval Office, they’d win so much they’d get tired of winning. The giveaways to the rich, the gutting of Obamacare and the coming whittling away of Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security is hardly winning for many of his backers. They benefit from these programs and won’t get a dime’s more relief in their tax bill. But for Trump so far this has been a win-win, and a sad one to admit.”

