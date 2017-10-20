Having defeated both the Clinton and the Bush dynasties, President Trump takes return fire

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2017

President Donald Trump’s triumph over both Democratic and Republican political dynasties has prompted his predecessors to break with the long-standing tradition of previous administrations refraining from public criticism of the current commander in chief.

At venues just 20 miles apart on Oct. 19, former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama took aim at what they see as the divisiveness in today’s political climate.

In New York, Bush said that “Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication.” Bush maintained total silence throughout the eight years of Barack Obama’s presidency despite being blamed repeatedly by his successor for crises being encountered.

Bush said that “people of every race, religion, and ethnicity can be fully and equally American” and that “bigotry or white supremacy in any form is blasphemy against the American creed.”

He also mentioned Russia’s influence in the 2016 presidential election, calling on the U.S. to “harden its own defenses.”

“Our country must show resolve and resilience in the face of external attacks on our democracy,” he said. “And that begins with confronting a new era of cyberthreats. America has experienced a sustained attempt by a hostile power to feed and exploit our country’s divisions.”

Later in the day, in Newark, New Jersey, Obama criticized the “politics of division” that “we see now.”

“What we can’t have is the same old politics of division that we have seen so many times before that dates back centuries,” Obama said. “Some of the things we see now, we thought we put that to bed. That’s folks looking 50 years back. It’s the 21st century, not the 19th century.”

Republicans have frequently called the Obama administration the most divisive in American history for it continuous use of Saul Alinsky tactics.

“We have not seen such a divisive figure in modern American history” as Barack Obama, Marco Rubio said in 2012.

Obama was campaigning for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy.

“The world counts on America having its act together,” Obama said.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments