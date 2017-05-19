Harvard study puts anti-Trump media bias in bold relief

by WorldTribune Staff, May 19, 2017

Harvard Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy has released a report that reviews media coverage of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days.

The study analyzed CNN, NBC, CBS, Fox News, the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal. European media surveyed included the BBC, the UK’s Financial Times and the German public broadcaster ARD.

The results were overwhelmingly negative. Fox News came closer to neutrality but was ranked 52 percent negative and 48 percent positive, according to a report in Heat Street.

The study did find that on topics like the economy, coverage was more balanced: 54 percent negative to 46 percent positive.

Trump did get positive press reviews for the cruise missile attack on Syria. About 80 percent of all reports were positive about the strikes.

