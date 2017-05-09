Harvard poll: Millennials hate Trump the man, like many of his policies

by WorldTribune Staff, May 9, 2017

Millennials don’t care for the man in the Oval Office, but they seem to support major parts of his agenda, according to a Harvard poll.

They also share President Donald Trump’s disdain for the media, said John Della Volpe, polling director at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.

The poll, which included interviews of 2,654 Americans aged 18 to 29, found that 60 percent said Trump’s plan to “crack down on countries’ illegal and unfair trade practices that hurt American workers” would make America better. Only 13 percent said it would make the country worse.

“In fact, we found 50 percent of Democrats actually believe that this makes America better,” Della Volpe said, according to a report by The College Fix.

“And we found that 37 percent of the same group of 18- to 29-year-olds believe that this policy would have a positive impact on them and their family. Only 14 percent indicated that would have a negative impact.”

Ending anti-police sentiments and supporting law enforcement also resonates with younger Americans. Nearly half of respondents — 48 percent — said “ending the ‘anti-police’ atmosphere in America and empowering law enforcement” would improve the nation, compared to the 24 percent would said it’d make America worse.





Della Volpe added that “on an individual basis, by nearly a 2 to 1 measure — 37 percent to 20 percent,” millennials believe the policy would have a positive impact on them or their family.

Fewer millennials supported Trump’s plans to repeal and replace Obamacare, institute a temporary ban on refugees and issuing new visas from six predominantly Muslim countries, and a border wall. In all three cases, between 45 to 50 percent of millennials said the policies would make America worse.

Trump has millennial support in one other area, the poll suggests – the media. Millennials are disappointed with how the media has covered the president’s tenure, according to the poll. Only 10 percent of respondents gave the mainstream media an “A” grade of its coverage of Trump’s first 100 days. More than a quarter — 26 percent — give the media an “F.”

