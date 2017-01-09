Hamas praises ‘heroic’ truck attack in Jerusalem, calls for more

by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2017

Hamas hailed the jihadist who carried out a deadly truck attack in Jerusalem on Jan. 8 as “heroic” and called for continued terror attacks in Israel.

“These attacks will continue and any attempt to stop the intifada is doomed to failure,” an official Hamas statement said.

Hamas also handed out candy in celebration of the attack that killed three Israeli female soldiers and one male soldier. According to the IDF, an additional two cadets were seriously wounded, and 15 other officers and cadets sustained less severe wounds.

A message posted on Hamas’s Twitter page called the attack a “natural response to the crimes of the Israeli occupation”, according to i24news.

The terrorist who rammed his truck into a group of soldiers was identified as 28-year-old Fadi Kunbar of the southern Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber. Kunbar was killed by security forces.

Israel’s Security Cabinet convened on Jan. 8 for a special meeting following attack. The Security Cabinet agreed to demolish the terrorist’s home as soon as possible, to reject any possible reunification of family members of the terrorist from Gaza, Judea and Samaria with their counterparts in the neighborhood and to prevent the transfer of the terrorist’s body to his family.

It also agreed to place in administrative detention any person expressing support or identifying with Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL).

