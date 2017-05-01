Hamas hails North Korean threat after top Israeli cited ‘pact of evil’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 1, 2017

Hamas has offered its gratitude to North Korea for issuing a threat against Israel.

On April 29, North Korea’s Defense Ministry threatened Israel after Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman told the Hebrew-language Walla! news site in an interview called out the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un for his ties with Iran, Syria and Hizbullah.

“That madman from North Korea is [Syrian President Bashar] Assad’s closest friend, and he’s a friend of the Iranians, too,” Liberman said.

“There is a pact of evil here, from North Korea, through Iran, to Syria and Hizbullah. These people, their entire purpose is to try to undermine the stability of the entire world. It’s an extremist and insane group.”

In response, North Korea said the “the irresponsible remarks of the Israeli defense minister are sordid and malicious behavior, and present a grave challenge to the DPRK (North Korea).”

Hamas said in an April 30 statement that it “condemns the Israeli attack on Pyongyang and stresses that the occupation is the leader of evil.” the group said, according to the Hebrew-language Walla! news website.

“Israel would be well advised to think twice about the consequences of its smear campaign against the DPRK, meant to cover up its own crimes of occupying Arab territories and disturbing the peace process in the Middle East,” the statement said.

Hamas also said it appreciated the statements made by North Korea in condemnation of the “continuation of the occupation,” as well as its support for the Palestinian people “until it achieves its freedom.”

