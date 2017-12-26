Hamas claims Iran’s support, vows to shut down U.S. embassy in Jerusalem

by WorldTribune Staff, December 26, 2017

The commander of Iran’s Quds Force has pledged to support Hamas in the fight for Jerusalem, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar said on Dec. 25.

Sinwar claimed the promise was made in a phone conversation he had with Qassem Suleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

According to a report by Yediot Aharonot, Sinwar stressed that Suleimani pledged to provide the Palestinian people with all the means at the IRGC’s disposal in the struggle for Jerusalem.

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, senior Hamas leader Mahmoud Al-Zahar threatened that the terrorist group will shut down the U.S. embassy.

“We say that one of these days we will liberate Palestine in its entirety, and we will shut down your embassy, and deport all the people of your kind. You will be disgraced. You will suffer from the future geopolitical circumstances. The Islamic expansion will go beyond what you expect for the benefit of all mankind, all over the planet,” Zahar said in a Dec. 17 interview with Al-Jazeera.

The Quds Force conducts foreign operations outside Iran’s borders and directs the Islamic Republic’s terrorist activities throughout the world.

Though he is the subject of a travel ban by the UN, Suleimani has reportedly met with Russian officials several times in recent years and has also been spotted in Syria, where Iran is actively helping President Bashar Assad.

In the past, Suleimani has ridiculed calls for Hamas to be disarmed, saying that “disarmament of resistance is a daydream that will only come true in the graveyard” for Israel.

In October, a high-ranking Hamas delegation headed by sanctioned terrorist Salah al-Aruri visited Teheran.

During the visit, Aruri declared that Hamas and Iran had agreed to set aside their past differences.

