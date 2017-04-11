Hamas blames Israel for assassination; Terrorist killed by gun with silencer

by WorldTribune Staff, April 11, 2017

Hamas has blamed Israel for the assassination of one of its top terror operatives.

Mazan Faqha was shot and killed on March 24 near his home in Gaza. The shooter used a silencer, and fired four bullets, killing Faqha on the spot, Arutz Sheva reported.

Following Faqha’s death, Hamas released a video in which it threatened to eliminate senior Israeli officials.

Hamas has arrested dozens of Gazans in recent days on charges of collaborating with Israel following the assassination of Faqha, the leader of the terror organization’s Qassam Brigades.

Last week, the Interior Ministry in Gaza announced a seven-day grace period during which “agents” working for Israel could confess and turn themselves in, thereby receiving a lighter punishment.

On April 10, Hamas said it had arrested a suspect in the killing of Faqha, i24news reported.

The report said the investigation into the killing will soon hand over a report to Yahiya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza.

