Haley urges UN to follow U.S. lead in confronting Iran’s ‘destructive’ policy

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2017

The United Nations has adopted a “dangerously short-sighted approach” to Iran’s “destructive conduct” and should follow the Trump administration’s lead in confronting the Islamic Republic, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said.

“Judging Iran by the narrow confines of the nuclear deal misses the true nature of the threat,” Haley said on Oct. 18. “Iran must be judged in totality of its aggressive, destabilizing and unlawful behavior. To do otherwise would be foolish.”

The UN Security Council on Oct. 18 met for its monthly debate on the Middle East just days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would not recertify the Iran nuclear deal, leaving its fate to Congress.

“The United States has embarked on a course that attempts to address all aspects of Iran’s destructive conduct – not just one aspect,” Haley said, according to AFP. “It’s critical that the international community do the same.”

Haley accused Iran of “playing” the Security Council by complying with technical provisions of the nuclear deal while threatening peace and security in the Middle East with its “outlaw behavior.”

Iran’s continued missile launches are “the regime’s most threatening act,” Haley said. Teheran’s arms sales and military support of the Syrian regime and the terror proxies Hizbullah (Lebanon) and Houthi rebels (Yemen) are further examples of Iranian violations of UN resolutions, she said.

The tougher U.S. stance toward Iran provides an opportunity for the Security Council to show that it will defend its resolutions and “change its policy toward the Iranian regime,” Haley said.

France, Britain, China, and Russia, all permanent members of the Security Council and signatories of the nuclear deal, have criticized Trump’s decision. Germany is also a signatory to the agreement.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has determined that Iran is committed to the agreement, although Haley earlier pointed out that Teheran continues to prohibit the IAEA from inspecting military sites.





Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon also addressed the UN meeting on Oct. 18 and accused Iran of spreading terrorism and destabilizing the region.

“For 38 years, Iran has threatened and continues to threaten the world. Iran and its proxies butcher innocent people. When terror strikes, a trail of bloody footprints so often traces back to Iran. From Bangkok to Burgas, from Buenos Aires to Beirut, and all the way back to Teheran,” Danon said.

“Iran is guilty of sponsoring and endorsing worldwide terror, violating human rights, promoting antisemitism and seeking to destroy a UN member state – the State of Israel,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran must be found guilty on all accounts. Passing and enforcing resolutions can save innocent lives. It is the Council’s responsibility to implement them. You do not need to do this for Israel’s sake. If we are attacked by Iran the regime will face no fiercer enemy than Israel. It is the innocent people around the world who need you to act,” Danon concluded.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments