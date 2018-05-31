Haley: Palestinians ‘deserve a better life’ . . . without Hamas

by WorldTribune Staff, May 31, 2018

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley on May 30 slammed the UN Security Council for its failure to condemn Hamas for its recent rocket attacks on Israel.

“As I have asked my colleagues before, I will ask you again today. Who among us would accept 70 rockets launched into your country? We all know the answer to that. No one would,” said Haley.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists on May 29 launched a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip at towns in southern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that three Israeli soldiers and several civilians were injured in the attack.

“The Palestinian people deserve a better life,” Haley said. “That can only happen if we acknowledge and reject the terrorist actions of Hamas and if we encourage more responsible Palestinian leadership. All responsible parties should be encouraging both sides to come to the negotiating table for the well-being of the Israelis and the Palestinians.”

“To allow Hamas to continue to get away with its terrorist acts, and to somehow expect Israel to sit on its hands when it is attacked, is the height of hypocrisy,” Haley said. “To continue to condemn Israel without even acknowledging what is actually coming from the leaders of Gaza makes me question who actually cares about the welfare of the Palestinian people.”

Earlier on May 30, Kuwait had blocked a U.S.-drafted UN Security Council statement that would have strongly condemned the firing of rockets and mortar shells at Israel.

The United States had circulated the draft text ahead of the emergency Council meeting. Kuwait, a non-permanent council member that represents Arab countries, said that it was blocking the statement to allow for consideration of a draft resolution it has put forward on the protection of Gazan civilians.

“It is outrageous for the Security Council to fail to condemn Hamas rocket attacks against Israeli civilians, while the Human Rights Council approves sending a team to investigate Israeli actions taken in self-defense,” Haley said. “I urge the members of the Security Council to exercise at least as much scrutiny of the actions of the Hamas terrorist group as it does to Israel’s legitimate right of self-defense.”

