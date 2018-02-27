Haley hits Moscow after Iran gets ‘pass’ from UN on arms shipments to Houthis

by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2018

The United States on Feb. 26 slammed Russia’s veto of a UN draft resolution that would have condemned Iran for violating an embargo on arms shipments to Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“That just validated a lot of what we already thought which is Iran gets a pass for its dangerous and illegal behavior,” U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said.

The UN’s independent panel of experts, which monitors the implementation of sanctions, concluded in its most recent report that Iran had failed to prevent weapons transfers to the Houthis.

The draft resolution before the UN Security Council called for holding Iran accountable for violating the arms embargo and included a council commitment to take action over it.

The UK drafted the resolution in consultation with the United States and France and it was attached to a vote for the renewal of UN sanctions in Yemen.

After Russia’s veto, the Security Council adopted a rival Russian draft that did not mention Iran and simply renewed the UN sanctions regime on Yemen for a year, Reuters reported.

“If Russia is going to continue to cover for Iran then the U.S. and our partners need to take action on our own,” Haley said.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share World Tribune!





Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments