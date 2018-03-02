‘Gun girl’ challenges top Democrat in NC House

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2018

A Republican who is certified by the NRA as a firearms trainer will run against the Democrat leader of North Carolina’s House of Representatives, who has called for stricter gun control laws, a report said.

Rhonda Allen filed to run for the District 39 seat on Feb. 28, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. She is challenging NC House minority leader Darren Jackson in eastern Wake County in the Raleigh metropolitan area.

The profile photo on Allen’s Facebook page shows her holding a license plate which reads “gun girl”.

“I felt that the voters need a conservative voice on the ballot,” Allen told the News & Observer.

Allen and her husband, Barry, offer firearms training courses at the Academy of Personal Defense and Security in Wendell, NC.

Jackson is on record as supporting a ban on assault-style weapons, raising the minimum age to purchase firearms and banning bump stocks.

Republicans currently hold a supermajority in the North Carolina State Assembly which allows them to override the vetoes of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

