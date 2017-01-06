Greatest hits, No. 5: Pentagon gives Beijing ultimatum on militarizing the South China Sea

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Geostrategy-Direct.com

U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter told the Chinese defense delegation in Singapore that the U.S. will take appropriate action if China crosses the red line, i.e. further reclamation and militarization of the Scarborough Shoal in the Spratlys chain.

The Philippines and China have fiercely clashed over the Scarborough Shoal in recent years, creating numerous tense naval stand-offs.

As China continues to make island reclamations in the disputed rocks, shoals and islands in the region, China’s military options have increased dramatically.

The PLA invariably installs military facilities on these reclaimed islands, including air defense radar and missiles, military runways, advanced combat aircraft, and naval docking devices. …

