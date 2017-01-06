Greatest Hits, No. 4: Martin Luther King’s niece endorses Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, August 28, 2016

The American black community is “being pimped like prostitutes” by the Democratic Party, the leader of the New Black Panther Party said on Aug. 27.

Meanwhile, Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has endorsed Trump for president, saying the GOP candidate’s plan for the black community is “promising.”

“I listened very carefully to everything Mr. Trump has said in the last 72 hours or so and I fully agree with so many of the things that he’s saying,” King said. “He has taken a page from the book of my daddy, A. D. King, and my uncle Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. looking at the climate, people and really being concerned about what’s happening in every community across America.”

Quanell X told Fox Houston that “it is a fact that for 54 years we have been voting for the Democratic Party like no other race in America. And they have not given us the same loyalty and love that we have given them.

“We as black people have to re-examine the relationship. We’re being pimped like prostitutes and they’re the big pimps pimping us politically, promising us everything and giving us nothing in return. We’ve gotta step back now as black people and we’ve gotta look at ALL the parties.”

Regarding GOP candidate Donald Trump’s outreach to the black community, Quanell X said: “Donald Trump decided to go to Milwaukee and speak about the conditions in American and why he thought black people should vote for him. He even went on to lay out reasons why we should. Let me say this to the brothers and sisters who listened and watched that speech. We may not like the vessel that said what he said, but I ask us to truly examine what he said.”

The New Black Panther Party leader went on to say that “Barack Obama is the president, the first black president ever, but did our condition get better? Did things get better? The condition got worse.”

