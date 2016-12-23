Greatest Hits, No. 18: N.C. publisher sickened by his survey of 2016 campaign coverage

Special to WorldTribune.com, August 28, 2016

For just one week, I perused 14 newspapers and found 119 anti-Trump articles – 25 from the New York Times, 16 from The Wall Street Journal, 22 from The Washington Post, 19 from USA Today (7 in one paper), 9 from the Los Angeles Times, and 8 from The Boston Globe… What they want to do is to destroy Trump and any semblance of what he and his millions of supporters might want. I found maybe two or three somewhat pro-Trump articles and virtually none that were anti-Hillary. Look for yourself.… Today’s mainstream media have nothing to do with the once-great tenets of American journalism. Like Pravda they do little more than spew propaganda. – David Morgan



By David Morgan, Publisher, Asheville Tribune

I entered the publishing business some 20 years ago. At the time I had been in the furniture manufacturing business for a number of years and became very concerned that the major media outlets were not telling the people the truth about what was going on in the government. So I decided to get into publishing.

At that time, I wrote, “a great hunger for truth roams our communities, and yet the mainstream media continues on its course of undermining our Constitutional Republic by failing to do its job. The American people are struggling to find factual, hard-hitting, analytical information upon which to make decisions. It is our belief that the First Amendment was placed ‘first’ so that the people, media, and journalists would always be able to investigate and report on government corruption and hidden truths. The media was supposed to act as a check and balance on the government.” I was hoping that things would get better. And with the advent of the internet and a few other media outlets they did get a little better.

However, recently for a number of reasons, a great deal of progress has been undermined as the elite media focused more and more inward. It has become obvious for all to see.

Today’s mainstream media have nothing to do with the once-great tenets of American journalism. What they as a group are producing is as sorry a display of ‘journalism’ as could possibly be found anywhere. Like Pravda they do little more than spew propaganda. Today, the independent American journalism that guided and empowered this young nation is dead.

These hacks have simply become the front line offense for the liberal agenda with no lack of shame. ABC, CBS, NBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, The Los Angeles Times, USA Today have absolutely no respect for anyone except their own clique and naked partisans.

What they do want to do is to destroy Trump and any semblance of what he and his millions of supporters might want. He has got to be bludgeoned and bludgeoned until all is gone.

They don’t give two cents about the truth of matters.

Regrettably, the reason for that is fairly simple. Elite media journalists really just don’t know what the news is anymore. And they don’t care.

They gulp down the liberal agendas foisted on them so fast and spew them out with such venom that they betray their cluelessness. It’s sickening to see it happening.

Not wanting to believe what seemed to be happening, I decided to take a quick reality check. For approximately one week – Aug 10 thru Aug 18 – I decided to peruse the country looking at headlines in some of the various ‘mainstream’ papers.

Just suspecting what might be going on in no way prepared me for what I found. It was truly disgusting. I was staring into the bowels of a pathological nightmare of gleefully jumping gargoyles pretending that they knew something.

Below, you can read the headlines that I found. Mind you this was after about one week of looking. (And I did not spend all my time looking. It was too sickening.)

I perused 14 newspapers and found 119 anti-Trump articles – 25 from the New York Times, 16 from The Wall Street Journal, 22 from The Washington Post, 19 from USA Today (7 in one paper), 9 from the Los Angeles Herald, and 8 from The Boston Globe. In case you were wondering, I found maybe two or three somewhat pro-Trump articles and virtually no anti-Hillary ones. Look for yourself.

The pathetic part is that what is happening is not letting up nor slowing down. Go take a day and see what you can find.

No wonder papers are failing. Mainstream journalism is dead, and newspapers are in a free fall. Hopefully, some may wake up before they hit bottom.

This is a partial result of my survey:

Aug. 10

Trump Suggests Gun Owners Could Stop Clinton Agenda

New York Times, by Nick Corasanity and Maggie Haberman

Donald Trump’s Support Among Republican Women Starts to Slide

New York Times, By Michael Barbaro and Amy Chozick

Trump’s ambiguous wink to ‘Second Amendment people’

New York Times, By Thomas L. Friedman

Further Into the Muck With Mr. Trump

New York Times, Editorial

New Flap for Trump over Gun Comments

The Wall Street Journal, By Beth Reinhard & Janet Hook

Trump Runs Against Both Parties

The Wall Street Journal, By Holman Jenkins

It’s Clinton’s Election to Lose

The Wall Street Journal, By William Galston

Trump And Taxes: Don’t Look Behind the Curtain

The Wall Street Journal, By Alan Blinder

Donald Trump is uniquely unqualified – and these folks would know

The Charlotte Observer, Editorial

Trump: ‘Second Amendment people’ might stop Clinton from picking judges

The News and Observer, Bryan Anderson

Aug. 11

Clinton to Attack Trump on Tax Plan in Michigan Speech

The New York Times, By Amy Chozick

Is Trump Wrecking Both Parties?

The New York Times, By Thomas B. Edsall

Hey, Trump Republicans: Our view. If you care for your party or your country, why are you still riding this runaway train?

USA Today, Editorial

Under fire, Trump always blames media

USA Today, By Rem Rieder

Trump suggests ‘2nd Amendment people’ could stop Clinton

USA Today, By Eliza Collins

Americans Questioned on Trump

USA Today, Olympic Section, By Alan Gomez

‘2nd Amendment’ Comment nags Trump, alarms critics

USA Today, By Daniel Jackson

The runaway Trump train goes even farther off the rails

USA Today, Editorial: Our View

Clinton: Trump’s plans show he is not the side of the ‘little guy’

The Washington Post, By John Wagner & Jim Tankersley

The one thing keeping Trump from becoming president

The Washington Post, By Paul Waldman

_________________________________________________________

“…a great hunger for truth roams our communities, and yet the mainstream media continues on its course of undermining our Constitutional Republic by failing to do its job.”

_________________________________________________________

How many Republicans will Trump take down?

The Washington Post, By Jennifer Rubin

Clinton speaks Mormon while Trump speaks nonsense

The Washington Post, By Stephen Stromberg

Republican Officials Ask RNC to Stop Funding Trump Campaign

The Wall Street Journal, By Reid J. Epstein

Was Trump’s 2nd Amendment reference clumsy phrasing, or a call to violence?

Los Angeles Times, By Scott Martelle

It isn’t enough for Republicans to repudiate Donald Trump. They should endorse Hillary Clinton

Los Angeles Times, By Paul Thornton

As Trump stumbles, supporters worry that an ‘amateur politician’ is blowing it

The Washington Post, By Jenna Johnson

The final insult: Donald Trump is a bore

The Washington Post, By Fred Hiatt

How Donald Trump’s Assertions About Obamacare Premium Increases Can’t Be True

The Wall Street Journal, By Drew Altman

_____________________________________________________________

“Today’s mainstream media and journalists are no longer journalists. They are far worse than Pravda, and do little more than spit out propaganda. Today, journalism is dead.”

_______________________________________________________________

In Down-Ballot Primaries, Bright Spots for Republicans Turned Off by Donald Trump

The Wall Street Journal, By John Feehery

Who will lead the post-Trump Republican Party?

By The Chicago Tribune, Jennifer Rubin

Donald Trump is insulting his way down a losing path

The Chicago Tribune, By Clarence Page

Donald Trump’s economic reset shortchanges his base

The Chicago Tribune, By Clarence Page

Rubio stands by calling Trump ‘con man,’ but still backs him

Miami Herald, By Patricia Mazzei

Biden: Don’t hire a president famous for firing other people

Miami Herald, By William Douglas

Trump Revamps Message, but is It Too Late?

USA Today, By David Jackson

Kaine Hits at Trump’s ‘Extreme Vetting’

USA Today, By Eliza Collins

More Polls in Battleground States showing Clinton in Front of Trump

USA Today,By Eliza Collins

‘Trump 3.0’ Changes: Too much too Late?

USA Today, By David Jackson

Clinton: Trump Would Use Presidency to Enrich Himself over Workers

USA Today, By Heidi M. Przybyla

In Trumpland, Only His Speech is Free

USA Today, By Kirsten Powers

Aug. 20

Trump’s Empire: A Maze of Debts and Opaque Ties

The New York Times, By Susanne Craig

If you’re worried about rigged elections, look at Trump’s tactics first

LA Times, By Richard Hasen

The silver lining of the Trump campaign: Now we can’t deny our racism or xenophobia

LA Times, By Rosa Brooks

Donald Trump’s media obsession led him to hire the head of a far-right news site to run his campaign

LA Times, By Noah Bierman

It’s hard to imagine a much worse pitch Donald Trump could have made for the black vote

The Washington Post, By Philip Bump

A turbulent week for Trump overshadows Clinton’s vulnerabilities

The Washington Post, By Dab Balz

In Trump’s Empire, Hazy Ties and $650 Million in Debt

The New York Times, By Susanne Craig

How Can America Recover From Donald Trump?

The New York Times, By The Editorial Board

To Trump, Even Losing Is Winning

The New York Times, By Neal Gabler

Trump’s New High of New Lows

The New York Times, By Thomas Vinciguerra

Republicans Worry a Falling Donald Trump Tide Will Lower All Boats

The New York Times, By Jonathan Martin

Donald Trump’s Crucial Pillar of Support, White Men, Shows Weakness

The New York Times, By Jeremy W. Peters

Which ‘wrong thing’ does Trump regret saying, exactly?

The Washington Post, Editorial

If Donald Trump were black, would the GOP base accept him? The answer is obvious

LA Times, By James Kirchick

Will a traffic plan at Trump’s new D.C. hotel block free speech?

The Washington Post, By Colbert King

Trump refuses to disclose his bundlers. What is he hiding?

The Washington Post, Editorial

How Donald Trump’s bizarre voter-watch effort could get the GOP in trouble

The Washington Post, By Philip Bump

GOP could be near Trump breaking point; frustration abounds

The Seattle Times, By Steve Peoples, Jill Colvin, and Josh Lederman

Trump trending down in key state of Pennsylvania

San Francisco Chronicle, By Joe Garofoli

Trump upsets Filipinos with proposal to block immigration

San Francisco Chronicle, By John Wildermuth

The Latest: Trump camp goes on tear against the media

Boston Herald, The Associated Press

Trump Again Claims ‘Sarcasm’ After Controversial Remarks

Bloomberg Politics, By Mike Dorning

Secret Ledger in Ukraine Lists Cash for Top Trump Aide

New York Times, By Andrew E. Kramer, Mike McIntire and Barry Meier

Donald Trump: The Populist in a Bubble

The Wall Street Journal, By Janet Hook

Would you trust Trump to handle nukes? Republican Senators won’t say

The Washington Post, By Greg Sargent

Republicans deliver letter to RNC urging it to divert money from Trump, to congressional races

The Washington Post, By Katie Zezima

Report: Roger Ailes is advising Trump. Of course he is!

The Washington Post, By Eric Wimple

The phony populism of Donald Trump

The Washington Post, Katrina vanden Heuvel

A new poll gives the lie to Donald Trump’s least-believable campaign argument

The Washington Post, By Philip Bump

Opinion: Trump Misses the Point on Tech Visas

The Wall Street Journal, Jason L Riley

How Do Trump’s Conspiracy Theories Go over in the Middle East? Dangerously

The New York Times, By Michael Wahid Hanna

Mr. Trump’s Foreign Policy Confusions

The New York Times, Editorial

Why Donald Trump’s Test for Immigrants Won’t Work

The New York Times, By Anna North

____________________________________________________________

“…what I found…was truly disgusting. I was staring into the bowels of a pathological nightmare of gleefully jumping gargoyles pretending they knew something.”

_____________________________________________________________

NBC chairman blasts Donald Trump in private Facebook post

The Boston Globe, By Lynn Elber

Breaking down Trump’s urgent, confounding plan to fight terrorism

The Boston Globe, By Evan Horowitz

The voters Trump drives from the GOP aren’t likely to return

The Boston Globe, By Jeff Jacoby

Is Donald Trump alienating young Republicans?

The Boston Globe, By Victoria McGrane

Tricky Trump’s economics

The Boston Globe, By Scott Lehigh

When it comes to Trump, GOP senators battling for their seats are used to contortions

LA Times, By Lisa Mascaro

Essential Politics: Trump puts the squeeze on vulnerable Republicans

LA Times, By Christina Bellatoni.

Donald Trump’s Challenge: Passing the Plausibility Test

Wall St. Journal, By Gerald Seib

What Trump Doesn’t Know About Detroit

The New York Times, By Steve Ratner

Why Blacks Loathe Trump

The New York Times, By Charles Blow

Hillary Clinton Twists the Knife in Donald Trump’s Tax Proposals

The New York Times, By Amy Chozick

I’ve always voted Republican. Until now

The Washington Post, By Daniel Akerson

Trump, refugees, and the truth

The Boston Globe, By Sasha Chanoff

Trump rallies feed the vitriol machine

Miami Herald, By Michael Putney

Republican’s failure to condemn Trump’s campaign of hatred makes them complicit

Miami Herald, Editorial

Opinion: Trump Misses the Point on Tech Visas

The Wall Street Journal, By Jason Riley

Opinion: Running to Survive in the Year of Trump

The Wall Street Journal, By Joseph Rago

Trump fails Guantanamo test for president

(Raleigh) News & Observer, By Brennan Lindsey

Donald Trump | NC voter: What’s a die-hard Republican to do?

(Raleigh) News & Observer, By Marilou Sabina

Burr should disavow Trump

News & Observer, Editorial

Trump’s ugly and dishonest new TV ad shows he isn’t changing a thing

The Washington Post, By Greg Sargent

