Greatest Hits, No. 16: Death of DNC lawsuit processor, earlier murder of DNC staffer spark conspiracy rumors

by WorldTribune Staff, August 5, 2016

Two mysterious deaths, the July 8 murder of a young Democratic staffer, and the Aug. 2 death of a man who served lawsuit papers to the Democratic National Committee (DNC), have stirred up a slew of conspiracy rumors on the web.

Shawn Lucas, the man who served papers to the DNC in the fraud class action suit on behalf of Bernie Sanders supporters, was found dead on Aug. 2.

On July 8, 27-year-old Democratic staffer Seth Conrad Rich was murdered in Washington.

An unconfirmed report said Lucas was found unresponsive on his bathroom floor. Paramedics responding to his girlfriend’s 911 call found no signs of life, the report said.

On July 3, Lucas and filmmaker Ricardo Villaba served papers to the DNC Services Corp. and Chairperson Debbie Wasserman Schultz at DNC’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. Video of the event went viral.

Many users on Facebook, Reddit, and Twitter, posted that Lucas’ death may have been connected to his role as the process server for the DNC lawsuit. Reports said that Lucas was named in a motion filed on July 22 by the DNC seeking to dismiss the suit on partial grounds of improper service.

Rumors also spread that Rich was going to the FBI on the morning of his murder, apparently intending to speak to special agents about an “ongoing court case” possibly involving the Clinton family. “Rich’s killer or killers appeared to have taken nothing from their victim, leaving behind his wallet, watch and phone,” reports said.

Also, on June 22, former UN official John Ashe “accidentally” crushed his own throat and died a week before he was scheduled to testify against the Clintons and Democratic Party, according to a report by Gateway Pundit.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments