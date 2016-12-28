Greatest Hits, No. 13: Huma’s back as documents reveal massive scale of Soros’ secret campaign

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2016

Hillary Clinton had her top aide back at her side for the Democratic presidential candidate’s final campaign stop.

Huma Abedin was spotted for the first time in nearly a week boarding Clinton’s “Stronger Together” plane after a rally in Philadelphia on Nov. 7, Politico reported. Abedin had not been seen at Clinton events since the FBI notified lawmakers more than a week-and-a-half ago that new evidence had been found in their investigation of Clinton’s emails. FBI Director James Comey told Congress on Nov. 6 that the newly found evidence was not sufficient to criminally charge Clinton.

Meanwhile, recently leaked funding documents reveal that efforts by George Soros and his foundations to manipulate election laws and process rules ahead of the federal election were far more expansive than had been previously reported.

Soros “moved hundreds of millions of dollars into often-secret efforts to change election laws, fuel litigation to attack election integrity measures, push public narratives about voter fraud, and to integrate the political ground game of the left with efforts to scare racial minority groups about voting rights threats,” J. Christian Adams reported for PJ Media on Nov. 7.

According to the report, the Soros efforts included:

Soros funded multiple attacks on state voter identification laws in places such as Wisconsin, North Carolina and Virginia. While not successful at the trial court in North Carolina and Virginia, the Soros litigation won a victory in the appeals courts resulting in North Carolina election integrity laws being suspended for the presidential election. …

Soros documents show funding of $250,000 for the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP before the group then sued to stop the use of voter ID in North Carolina. Other groups in North Carolina that were on the funding documents include: “Action Institute NC – $75,000 over one year . . . North Carolina Latino Coalition – $75,000 . . . New World Foundation – $300,000 over one year . . . North Carolina Fair Share Education Fund – $75,000 . . . School for Creative Activism – $75,000.”

Soros documents show that it funded efforts to attack the efforts of Tea Party organizations such as True the Vote to promote election integrity and triggered Department of Justice action. One funding document states that the Campaign Legal Center, [former John McCain lawyer] Trevor Potter, and the Brennan Center worked on “voter registration reform” and efforts to attack Tea Party groups. “CLC is focusing most of its efforts on the threat posed by these private ‘challenger’ groups and, to that end, has been gathering information on the activities of such groups, including Houston-based True the Vote. Working in partnership with Transparency Fund grantee Project Vote, CLC has pieced together a narrative that strongly suggests a widespread effort by True the Vote to suppress minority voting. CLC made Open Records Requests to officials in Houston to obtain all communications between True the Vote and Houston election offices, obtained and analyzed these documents and presented their findings to the United States Department of Justice last month. Following this meeting, the Justice Department sent federal officials to Houston to monitor the May primary elections. One other aspect of CLC’s work in this area is its Executive Director, J. Gerald Hebert’s role as chief counsel to a group of intervenors in State of Texas v. Holder.”

Soros money is fueling the narrative in the mainstream media about election process issues. The leaked funding documents describe how the propaganda about the “myth of voter fraud” is generated by two Soros-funded organizations, moved to blogger and racially-centric media outlets, and eventually to mainstream media. The leaked documents, for example, state: “Brennan and Advancement disseminated the messaging materials widely through convenings and webinars to voting rights organizations, labor unions, and issue advocacy groups. The project’s messaging worked its way into national and local media. A complementary $200,000 grant to New America Media, a multi-media content producer and aggregator for ethnic media, extended this work to thousands of local ethnic media outlets. The public opinion and communications efforts influenced registration and get out the vote efforts, ballot initiative outcomes, and this fall’s string of court victories for voting rights.”

