GREATEST HITS, 12: Obama now heads a 501(c)(4) dedicated to keeping Trump in its crosshairs

Welcome to the Countdown: Top 21 stories of 2017.

by WorldTribune Staff, February 12, 2017

“Old soldiers never die, they just fade away,” famously said the late Gen. Douglas MacArthur. Former President Barack Obama is not an old soldier and is back to leading from behind.

In an effort to salvage his legacy, Obama, from behind the scenes, is leading a group of leftist agitators whose aim is to oppose President Donald Trump at every turn, an analyst said.

When Obama said he was “heartened” by anti-Trump protests, “he was sending a message of approval to his troops,” some 30,000 of whom have signed up for the resist Trump team, Paul Sperry wrote in a New York Post commentary on Feb. 11.

“He’s doing it through a network of leftist nonprofits led by Organizing for Action (OFA). Normally you’d expect an organization set up to support a politician and his agenda to close up shop after that candidate leaves office, but not Obama’s OFA. Rather, it’s gearing up for battle, with a growing war chest and more than 250 offices across the country.”

As a registered as a 501(c)(4), OFA doesn’t have to disclose its donors. OFA “has raised more than $40 million in contributions and grants since evolving from Obama’s campaign organization Obama for America in 2013,” Sperry noted.

Obama is overseeing the non-profits’ Trump resistance from a “bunker” within two miles of the White House.

Obama’s D.C. compound includes a mansion, which he’s fortifying with construction of a tall brick perimeter (he’s building a wall), and a nearby taxpayer-funded office with his own chief of staff and press secretary, Sperry noted.

Obama is “intimately involved in OFA operations” and “gave marching orders to OFA foot soldiers following Trump’s upset victory,” Sperry wrote.

“It is fine for everybody to feel stressed, sad, discouraged,” the ex-president said in a conference call from the White House after Trump’s win. “But get over it … move forward to protect what we’ve accomplished.”

“Now is the time for some organizing,” he said. “So don’t mope.”

OFA activists have helped organize anti-Trump marches across the country, “some of which turned into riots,” Sperry wrote.

After Trump issued a temporary ban on immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations, the demonstrators jammed airports, chanting: “No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all!”

Obama “is not content to go quietly into the night like other ex-presidents,” Sperry wrote.

Enhance your tax cut benefits by donating to FreePressFoundation.org. Support WorldTribune and subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct.com. Happy Holidays!

“You’re going to see me early next year,” Obama said after the election, “and we’re going to be in a position where we can start cooking up all kinds of great stuff.”

Added the ex-president: “Point is, I’m still fired up and ready to go.”

GREATEST HITS, 21: Report says DNC files were copied, not hacked, 5 days before murder of Seth Rich

GREATEST HITS, 20 — The McCain-Soros connection: How it started

GREATEST HITS, 19 — ‘Shattered’: expose reveals Russian ‘narrative’ was spun within hours of Trump win

GREATEST HITS, 18: Ten terrorists who took advantage of the porous U.S.-Mexico border

GREATEST HITS, 17: India defies missile-exporting China with cruise missile sale to Vietnam

GREATEST HITS, 16: The GOP is dead, and the ‘Uni-party’ rules

GREATEST HITS, 15: Mugabe breaks down in tears, steps down after 37 years ruling Zimbabwe

GREATEST HITS, 14: Trump is morally unfit, say Hollywood stars who passionately defended child rapist Polanski

GREATEST HITS, 13: Church in revolt at pope’s ‘blessing’ of Islam’s expansion in Europe

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments