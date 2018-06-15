Giuliani calls for immediate suspension of Mueller probe, prosecution of Strzok

by WorldTribune Staff, June 15, 2018

Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney for President Donald Trump, said on June 14 that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation should be suspended “tomorrow” and FBI agent Peter Strzok “should be in jail by the end of next week.”

Giuliani made the comments in an appearance on Fox News’s Hannity following the release of Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report which revealed, among other things, that President Barack Obama had lied when he denied knowledge of Hillary Clinton’s use of her personal email to conduct state business.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions “have a chance to redeem themselves and that chance comes about tomorrow,” Giuliani said. “It doesn’t go beyond tomorrow. Tomorrow, Mueller should be suspended and honest people should be brought in, impartial people to investigate these people like Peter Strzok.”

Giuliani said of the IG’s report: “We are way beyond Hillary Clinton. We now have an investigation that in the words of President Donald Trump from the very beginning has been a fix, a frame-up and a witch-hunt. It was led by Peter Strzok, who is disgraceful and even for the present director of the FBI to have him there tomorrow would be disgraceful. Every FBI agent should demand that that man be fired and tomorrow Mueller should suspend his investigation and he should go see [Deputy Attorney General] Rod Rosenstein who created him and the Deputy Attorney General and Attorney General Sessions who should now step up big time to save his Department.”

Giuliani said the it was time to “Throw out all the people that have been involved in the phony Trump investigation and bring in honest FBI agents from the New York office who I can trust implicitly and they should turn their attention to Comey, Strzok, [Lisa] Page, all those FBI agents who took gifts – gifts, Sean? That’s called bribery where I come from. They took tickets to games.”

“People who have already concluded to frame Donald Trump, agents who started a phony Russia investigation,” Giuliani said. “That’s the whole core of this. That’s why the investigation should be suspended. And I am talking for myself now, not the president. But I believe he would agree with this. A very serious investigation has to be done of the FBI agents at the very top by FBI agents who are honest in order to prosecute them.”

Meanwhile, the IG’s report also showed former President Barack Obama misled the American public when, in 2015, he said he only learned of Clinton’s illegal private email server after The New York Times reported on it.

A footnote on page 89 of Horowitz’s report says: “FBI analysts and Prosecutor 2 told us that former President Barack Obama was one of the 13 individuals with whom Clinton had direct contact using her clintonemail.com account. Obama, like other high level government officials, used a pseudonym for his username on his official government email account.”

Horowitz’s report also notes that then-FBI Director James Comey knew that Obama had lied about when he became aware of Clinton’s server.

In 2016, while drafting a public statement explaining why the FBI wouldn’t prosecute Clinton for mishandling classified information, Comey changed the statement’s wording to hide that Obama had communicated with Clinton through her private email address, the IG report says.

“A paragraph [in Comey’s statement] summarizing the factors that led the FBI to assess that it was possible that hostile actors accessed Clinton’s server was added, and at one point referenced Clinton’s use of her private email for an exchange with then President Obama while in the territory of a foreign adversary,” the IG report says. “This reference later was changed to ‘another senior government official,’ and ultimately was omitted.”

