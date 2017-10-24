Germany signs deal on 3 new submarines for Israel

by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2017

The German government plans to sell three more submarines to Israel.

Germany agreed not only to the sale of the vessels, estimated at $1.7 billion, but also to provide financial support for the purchase as in previous deals, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Oct. 23.

Military analysts said the submarines will most likely be primarily used to carry out spy missions off the coast of Iran.

The three new Dolphin submarines, manufactured by the German industrial giant ThyssenKrupp, would go into service for Israel starting in 2027.

Israel had already ordered six submarines from Germany over the past two decades.

The Dolphin submarines, built especially for the Israeli Navy, can carry a combined total of up to 16 torpedoes and submarine-launched cruise missiles.

