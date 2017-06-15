Geostrategy-Direct.com under cyber attack from unknown origins

by WorldTribune Staff, June 15, 2017

Email headline alerts for the weekly intelligence briefing by Geostrategy-Direct.com did not go out as scheduled on Tuesday, June 13, and the site has been down for multiple hours at a time since Saturday June 10, its editors reported.

Geostrategy-Direct focuses its reporting on geopolitical hot zones such as China, Iran and North Korea and on current security themes including terrorism and intelligence wars. Cyber security has been an area of intensive coverage in Geostrategy-Direct’s ‘Technology Wars’ section.

The publication’s editors said the site has in the past come under intensive attacks originating from China, Russia and North Korea. Those attacks were quickly identified and resolved by technical administrators.

The current attack is of unprecedented duration and is targeting the host servers at GoDaddy. The editors said GoDaddy administrators were battling sustained “distributed denial-of-service (DDoS)” attacks that focused solely on the server for Geostrategy-Direct.

Requests by WorldTribune.com to Go Daddy for information on Wednesday, June 14 about the attack and whether GoDaddy has sought assistance from outside or government resources have received no response.

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments