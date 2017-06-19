Gender ideology is now the law of the land in Canada: Using wrong pronoun a hate crime

by WorldTribune Staff, June 19, 2017

Canada’s Senate passed a bill that places “gender identity” and “gender expression” into the country’s Human Rights Code and the hate crime category of its Criminal Code.

Bill C-16 passed by a vote of 67-11 and now only needs royal assent from the governor general to become law.

“Great news,” announced Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Bill C-16 has passed the Senate – making it illegal to discriminate based on gender identity or expression. #LoveisLove.”

Critics say that Canadians “who do not subscribe to progressive gender theory” could be accused of hate crimes, jailed, fined, and made to take anti-bias training, The Daily Caller said in a June 16 report.

One of the bill’s fiercest critics, Jordan Peterson, a professor at the University of Toronto, said that “we will seriously regret this,” adding that the law would infringe upon citizens’ freedom of speech and institutes what he views as dubious gender ideology into law.

“Compelled speech has come to Canada,” Peterson said.

“[Ideologues are] using unsuspecting and sometimes complicit members of the so-called transgender community to push their ideological vanguard forward,” the professor told the Senate in May. “The very idea that calling someone a term that they didn’t choose causes them such irreparable harm that legal remedies should be sought [is] an indication of just how deeply the culture of victimization has sunk into our society.”

Peterson has previously pledged not to use irregular gender pronouns and students have protested him for his opposition to political correctness.

“This tyrannical bill is nothing but social engineering to the nth degree, all in the name of political correctness,” Jeff Gunnarson, vice president of Campaign Life Toronto, a pro-life political group, told LifeSiteNews.

Letters to the Editor __ Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments