Former Comey assistant leaves FBI to defend agency at CNN

February 7, 2018

An FBI agent who was an assistant to former Director James Comey left the Bureau in order to defend it against “political attacks” in his new job as an analyst with CNN, a report said.

A flyer from the farewell party of agent Josh Campbell informed party attendees of Campbell’s new position at CNN, where he would “[defend] the Bureau” on air, The Daily Caller reported on Feb. 6.

In a Feb. 2 op-ed for The New York Times, Campbell said he was leaving the FBI “so [he] can join the growing chorus of people who believe that the relentless attacks on the bureau undermine not just America’s premier law enforcement agency but also the nation’s security.”

CNN and the New York Times have not been known for defending the FBI and U.S. national security in their news and commentary coverage.

Campbell’s op-ed the the NY Times continued: “These political attacks on the bureau must stop. If those critics of the agency persuade the public that the FBI cannot be trusted, they will also have succeeded in making our nation less safe.”

The Daily Caller said the flyer, which it obtained from a source in direct contact with the FBI, was distributed to all FBI employees at the Los Angeles bureau on Jan. 29. The farewell party was held on Feb. 1.

In a Feb. 2 tweet, Comey praised Campbell, saying that his “voice is an important addition to the national conversation.”

In his CNN debut on Feb. 5, Campbell was announced as a law enforcement analyst.

