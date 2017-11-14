Flynn, Turkey dismiss report of plan to kidnap Fethullah Gulen: ‘Outrageous’, ‘groundless’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2017

The Turkish government on Nov. 12 called a report that Turkish officials plotted to kidnap U.S.-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen “utterly false, ludicrous and groundless.”

The Wall Street Journal reported on Nov. 10 that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was investigating an alleged plot involving former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn and his son to forcibly remove Gulen and hand him over to Ankara for as much as $15 million.

Ex-CIA director James Woolsey revealed the alleged plan to remove Gulen in March.

According to the Journal, Flynn discussed having Gulen transported on a private jet to the Turkish prison island of Imrali.

Flynn’s lawyer, Robert Kelner, said the claims were “outrageous.”

“The claim made by Mr. Woolsey that General Flynn, or anyone else in attendance, discussed physical removal of Mr. Gulen from the United States during a meeting with Turkish officials in New York is false,” Flynn spokesman Price Floyd said in a statement at the time. “No such discussion occurred. Nor did Mr. Woolsey ever inform Gen. Flynn that he had any concerns whatsoever regarding the meeting either before he chose to attend or afterwards.”

Turkey blames Gulen for the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016. Gulen denies the claim.

Turkish officials say they have provided U.S. officials with ample evidence for Gulen’s involvement in the coup that killed 250 people.

In a statement, the Turkish embassy said: “The Turkish people expect the immediate extradition of Fethullah Gulen from the United States to Turkey, so that he can stand trial.”

Nearly 50,000 people are jailed in Turkey and more than 100,000 civil servants have been dismissed from their jobs for alleged links to the Gulen’s network.

