Flashback: Who is Valerie Jarrett?

by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2017

The father, maternal grandfather and father-in-law of former President Barack Obama’s closest aide “were hardcore communists under investigation by the U.S. government,” according to a government watchdog group.

Valerie Jarrett, who served as President Obama’s senior adviser and as director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs at the White House, reportedly recently moved into a mansion rented by the ex-president in Washington, D.C. Jarrett was divorced in 1988 and has not remarried.

According to FBI files obtained by Judicial Watch, Jarrett’s father, Dr. James E. Bowman, a pathologist and geneticist, “had extensive ties to Communist associations and individuals.”

The files also show that “in 1950, Bowman was in communication with a paid Soviet agent Alfred Stern, who fled to Prague after getting charged with espionage.”

Alfred Stern and his wife, Martha Dodd Stern, “were indicted in absentia on espionage charges on Sept. 9, 1957, The New York Times reported. The indictment charged them with conspiring to act as Soviet agents, receiving American military, commercial and industrial information and transmitting it to the Soviet Union. The indictment charged that they used their house in Ridgefield, Conn., for meetings with Soviet agents.”

Dr. James Bowman “was also a member of a Communist-sympathizing group called the Association of Internes and Medical Students,” reported Judicial Watch. “After his discharge from the Army Medical Corps in 1955, Bowman moved to Iran to work.” Valerie Jarret was born in Iran on Nov. 14, 1956.

The Association of Internes and Medical Students, according to the FBI files, is a group that “has long been a faithful follower of the Communist Party line.” Bowman had “deep ties to Chicago,” reported Judicial Watch, “where he often collaborated with fellow Communists.”

Judicial Watch further stated that the Jarrett family Communist ties “also include a business partnership between Jarrett’s maternal grandpa, Robert Rochon Taylor (1899-1957) and [Alfred] Stern, the Soviet agent associated with her dad.”

Valerie Jarrett’s father-in-law, Vernon Jarrett (1917-2004), “was also another big-time Chicago Communist,” according to the FBI files. “For a period of time Vernon Jarrett appeared on the FBI’s Security Index and was considered a potential Communist saboteur who was to be arrested in the event of a conflict with the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR),” Judicial Watch said.

According to the FBI documents, Vernon Jarrett’s job was to “write propaganda for a Communist Party front group in Chicago that would ‘disseminate the Communist Party line among … the middle class.”

“Faithful to her roots, [Valerie Jarrett] still has connections to many Communist and extremist groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood,” said Judicial Watch. “Jarrett and her family also had strong ties to Frank Marshall Davis, a big Obama mentor and Communist Party member with an extensive FBI file.”

Judicial Watch also reported that it obtained public records in 2014 that show Valerie Jarrett “was a key player in the effort to cover up that Attorney General Eric Holder lied to Congress about the Fast and Furious, a disastrous experiment in which the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) allowed guns from the U.S. to be smuggled into Mexico so they could eventually be traced to drug cartels.”

