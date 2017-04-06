Fifty shades of green: Today Islam, yesterday Stalin, tomorrow the new Genghis Khan?

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Alexander Maistrovoy

“Progressive man” refuses to recognize the crimes of Islam, not because he is naive, fine-tempered or tolerant.

He does it because, unconsciously or subconsciously, he has already accepted Islam as a religion of salvation. Just as he accepted Stalinism, Hitlerism, Maoism and the “Khmer Rouge” before it…

Joseph de Maistre, French aristocrat of the early 19th century, argued that man cannot live without religion and not religion as such, but the tyrannical and merciless one. He was damned and hated, they called him an antipode of progress and freedom, even a forerunner of fascism, however progressives proved him right again and again.

In their nihilistic ecstasy, Homoprogressicus threw God off the pedestal, trampled upon the humanistic ideal of Petrarch, Alberti and Leonardo Bruni who relied on Reason and strived for virtue, and … found themselves in complete and gaping emptiness. They realized that they could not live without the God-man — the idol, the leader, the ruler, who would rely on the unshakable, ruthless idea of salvation — not in the other world, but in this real world here and now. And with all the passion so inherent to their shallow, unstable, infantile nature, they rushed out in search of their “prince on a white horse.”

The idols of the “progressives” were tyrants armed with the most progressive ideology: Robespierre, after him — Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez, and finally — Islam.

In the 20th century, the Western intelligentsia was infected with red and brown bacilli.

Walter Duranty denied the Holodomor ardently. Bernard Shaw and Romain Rolland justified OGPU terror and the kangaroo court in Moscow; Aragon, Barbusse (the author of the apologetic biography of Stalin: “Stalin. A New World Seen Through the Man”) and Jean-Richard Bloch glorified “the Father of nations”.

“I would do nothing against Stalin at the moment, I accepted the Moscow trials and I am prepared to accept those in Barcelona”, said Andre Malraux during the massacre of anarchists from POUM by Communists in Barcelona in 1937.

Let’s guess: who is writing about whom? “Lonely overbearing man… damned disagreeable,” “friendly and commonplace,” possessing “an intelligence far beyond dogmatism”…, “sucked thoughtfully at the pipe he had most politely asked my permission to smoke… I have never met a man more fair, candid, and honest”. Got it? It was Stalin, pictured by Herbert Wells.

How many sufferings — Solzhenitsyn recalled — were caused by progressive Western journalists, who after having visited the GULAG praised Potemkin villages with allegedly heated barracks where political prisoners used to read Soviet newspapers sitting at clean neat tables.

Indeed, Arthur Ransome (The Guardian) — American journalist and a fan of Mao Agnes Smedley, New York reporter Lincoln Steffens (after the meeting with Lenin he wrote,“I have seen the future and it works”), Australian-British journalist Leonore Winter (the author of the book called Red Virtue: Human Relations in the New Russia) and many more sympathized Bolsheviks and the Soviet Union. Juan Benet, a famous Spanish writer, suggested “strengthening the guards (in GULAG), so that people like Solzhenitsyn would not escape”. Los Angeles Times published Alexander and Andrew Cockburn who were Stalin’s admirers.

Hitler? Knut Hamsun, Norwegian novelist who won the Nobel Prize, described Hitler in the obituary as “fighter for humanity and for the rights of all nations”. It is well known about the “amorousness” of Martin Heidegger for the “leader of the Third Reich”.

In the 1930s, Fuhrer was quite a respectable person in the eyes of mass-media. Anne O’Hare McCormick — a foreign news correspondent for “The New York Times” (she got Pulitzer Prize) – described Hitler after the interview with him: he is “a rather shy and simple man, younger than one expects, more robust, taller… His eyes are almost the color of the blue larkspur in a vase behind him, curiously childlike and candid… His voice is as quiet as his black tie and his double-breasted black suit… Herr Hitler has the sensitive hand of the artist.”

The French elite were fascinated by Hitler. Ferdinand Celine said that France would not go to “Jewish war” and claimed that there was an international Jewish conspiracy to start the world war. French Foreign Minister Georges Bonnet rendered honors to Ribbentrop, and novelist, essayist and playwright Jean Giraudoux said that he was “fully in agreement with Hitler when he states that a policy only reaches its highest form when it is racial”.

The “Red Guards” of Chairman Mao caused deadly convulsions of China and ecstatic rage of Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir, Jan Myrdal, Charles Bettelheim, Alain Badiou and Louis Pierre Althusser. In Paris, Barbusse and Aragon created “the pocket monster” — Enver Hoxha; at Sorbonne University, Sartre worked out “The Khmer Rouge Revolution” of Pol Pot, Hu Nima, and Ieng Sary. Noam Chomsky characterized the proofs of Pol Pot’s genocide as “third rate, … vast and unprecedented propaganda campaign against the Khmer Rouge”.

Gareth Porter, winner of the Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism, said in May 1977: “The notion that the leadership of Democratic Kampuchea adopted a policy of physically eliminating whole classes of people was …a myth”.

In the 70’s the whole world already knew the truth about the “Red Guards”. However German youth from the Socialist Union of German Students went out on demonstrations with portraits of the “Great helmsman” and Redden East song. In USA they go to the streets holding red flags, portraits of Trotsky and “Che” Guevara and dream to “Fuck the System” like their idol Abbie Hoffman. The hatred to “petty bourgeois philistine”, as Trotsky named ordinary people, together with the dream about guillotines, bayonets, and “red terror” keep inspiring Western intellectuals like Tariq Ali, the author of the revolutionary manual “Trotsky for Beginners”.

“Middle class turned out to be captured by “bourgeois-bohemian Bolshevism”, Pascal Bruckner wrote.

Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot passed away, but new heroes appeared in their places. Leading employees of CNN – reporter Peter Arnett, producer Robert Wiener and director of news department Eason T. Jordan – had excellent relations with close associates of Saddam Hussein, pretending they didn’t know anything about the atrocities of the latter. Hollywood stars have set up a race pilgrimizing to Castro and Chavez. Neo-Marxist professors and progressive intellectuals, such as Dario Fo, Jean Baudrillard and Martin Amis, welcomed the triumph of al-Qaeda on September 11.

Romanticization of “forged boot” and “iron hand”, worship of “lonely overbearing” men with “the sensitive hand of the artist” — this explains the amazing easiness with which recent anarchists, pacifists, Marxists, atheists, after having changed a couple of ideologies, burden themselves with the most primitive, barbaric and despotic religion of our time — Islam.

What they crave for is not religion as such. They don’t want Buddhism, Bahaism, Zoroastrianism, even mild Islam of Sufi or Ahmadiyya version. They want a religion that would crush them, rape their bodies and souls, destroy their ego that would terrify them and make them tremble with fear, infirmity and impotence.

Only the bloodthirsty medieval Islam is able to do this today. It alone possesses unlimited cruelty and willingness to burn everything on its way. And they gather like moths flying to the flame: communists Roger Garaudy, “Carlos the Jackal”, Trond Ali Linstad, Malcolm X, Alys Faiz; human rights defenders Jemima Goldsmith, Keith Ellison, Uri Davis, the fighter with Zionism for the rights of the Palestinians. Fathers favor Castro, like Oliver Stone; their sons accept Islam, like Sean Stone.

According to the public opinion held in August 2014 (Madeline Grant, Newsweek), “16 percent of French citizens support ISIS.” There are 7 percent to 8 percent of Muslims living in France. Who makes up the rest 8 percent to 9 percent?

Ken Livingstone, Jeremy Corbyn, John Brennan, Hollywood stars, Ylva Johansson, Sweden’s Integration Minister, who like her boss Stefan Löfven claimed that “there was no connection between crime and immigration”; Michael Fabricant, a former vice-chair of Tory, who said that “some сconservative Anglicans are the same as ISIS”; German politicians that established Media watchdog to “instruct press to censor ethnicity and religion in crime reports” (modification of Soviet censure); Chief Justice of England and Wales Lord Phillips, who believes that it is inevitable to recognize Sharia courts in Great Britain; atheist-apologist Islam (O, my God!) CJ Werleman; Canadian Liberals, who support the anti-Islamophobia motion; Georgetown prof. Jonathan Brown, who justifies slavery and raping of female slaves; Wendy Ayres-Bennett — UK professor urging Brits to learn Urdu and Punjabi to make Muslim migrants feel welcome; Ohio State University that found course “how Muslims helped build America”; Swedish state-owned company Lernia encouraging the replacement of standard Swedish with the “migrant-inclusive accent”; American feminists with slogans Allah Akbar and I love Islam, who endorse the BDS movement; Swedish feminists wearing burki in Iran; “proud Feminists” like Elina Gustafsson and Gudrun Schyman defending Muslim criminals who raped Swedish girls — all of them and thousands of others have already converted to Islam, if not de jure, but de facto.

They appeal to Islam to escape from their fears, complexes, helplessness, and uselessness. They choose the despotism of body and spirit to deprive themselves of their freedom — the freedom that has always been an unbearable burden for their weak souls full of chimeras. They crave for slavery.

They are attracted by Islam today, but it’s not about Islam. It’s about them. If Islam is defeated tomorrow and a new Genghis Khan appears with the “religion of the steppe”, or the kingdom of the Aztecs rises with priests tearing hearts from the chest of living people, they will passionately rush into their embrace. They are yearning for tyranny and will destroy everything on their way for the sake of it. Owing to them ‘We shall leave this world here just as stupid and evil as we found it upon arrival.” (Voltaire)

—“Being unable to cause might to obey justice, men have made it just to obey might” — Blaise Pascal

Alexander Maistrovoy, a contributing editor at WorldTribune.com, is the author of “Agony of Hercules or a Farewell to Democracy (Notes of a Stranger”), published recently by Xlibris, Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

