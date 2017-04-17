Feminists march against Trump but go silent on female genital mutilation in the U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, April 17, 2017

Feminists, who have been “absorbed into the amorphous social justice blob” that is American leftism, as a writer for the Daily Caller put it, have failed to take a stand on the horrific news that a Michigan doctor allegedly performed female genital mutilation (FGM) on multiple young girls.

Protecting girls from butchers apparently is not high on feminists’ priority list because FGM is practiced mostly by people who migrate to the U.S. from the Middle East and Africa, and “liberals want more immigration,” Katie Frates on April 16.

Feminists would rather “focus only on Trump’s sexism and Republicans trying to defund Planned Parenthood.”

In a 2012 report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated “that 513,000 women and girls in the United States were at risk of or had been subjected to female genital mutilation.”

“CDC attributes this change primarily to increased immigration from countries where FGM is practiced, rather than an increase in the occurrence of FGM,” the report said.

The doctor in Michigan, Jumana Nagarwala, has been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with performing FGM in the U.S. Nagarwala, who is alleged to have performed the procedures on “multiple minor girls,” is the first person to be charged in the U.S. under anti-FGM laws.

“If immigrants are cutting up little girls in the U.S., that’s bad for the (liberal) narrative,” Frates wrote. “FGM gets pushed even lower if the perpetrator happens to be Muslim.”

So high-profile feminists stick to the narrative and ignore what happened in Michigan.

“Shannon Watts, the anti-gun activist and fake feminist who blindly screamed sexism at United Airlines when it had done nothing wrong, has said nothing,” Frates wrote. “It’s a lot easier to claim a corporation is, as Watts put it, “sexist and sexualizes young girls,” than it is for her to fight against actual sexualization of young girls when their genitals are being cut off. Perhaps that’s because with the former, Watts doesn’t need to do anything aside from tweet, and with the latter, she does.”

Sarah Silverman and Chrissy Teigen, both of whom declared they would stop giving United their business, haven’t tweeted anything about Nagarwala.

Linda Sarsour, who organized the Women’s March on Washington, “was silent until someone brought it up in reply to her tweet saying ‘Absolute nightmare’ about Trump bombing Afghanistan,” Frates wrote. “She offered a lackluster ‘I sure do’ when asked if she wept for the girls in Michigan. Sarsour said nothing else about it, even though multiple people tweeted the story at her.”

Frates continued: “Loud-and-proud feminists” Lena Dunham, Cecile Richards and Ashley Judd have also stayed silent on the Michigan news.

“One of us can be dismissed. Two of us can be ignored. But together we are a movement and we are unstoppable,” Richards said at the women’s march against President Donald Trump.

“Why isn’t that movement being driven full-force against FGM?,” Frates asked. “As with Watts, screaming into a microphone or shooting off a tweet at Trump are preferable to taking a stand against real barbaric treatment of women.”

Feminists “have to unleash their fury on FGM wherever it’s found – especially if it’s uncovered in the U.S.,” Frates wrote.

“Prove that feminism cares about more than superficial first-world problems. Prove that feminism is willing to focus its time and energy on topics that don’t get Twitter followers or airtime on CNN and MSNBC. Prove that feminism isn’t as shallow as it seems to be.”

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments