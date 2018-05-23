FBI will ask Strzok and Page to preserve records after lawsuit

by WorldTribune Staff, May 23, 2018

The Department of Justice last week said the FBI will send letters to Peter Strzok and Lisa Page “asking them to preserve agency records on their personal accounts and personal devices,” a government watchdog group said.

Judicial Watch made the preservation request to the FBI as part of its Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit for records of Strzok and Page.

The FBI will also require confirmation from Strzok and Page that they are complying with the request, Judicial Watch said in a May 23 press release.

“On May 21, U.S. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton ordered the FBI to begin processing 13,000 pages of previously undisclosed emails exchanged exclusively between FBI officials Strzok and Page between February 1, 2015, and December 2017. The first 500 pages of records are to be processed by June 29,” Judicial Watch said.

Strzok and Page, who were carrying on an extramarital affair, were deeply involved in the Clinton email scandal and served on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. Strzok was reportedly removed from Mueller’s team in August and reassigned to a human resources position after it was discovered that he and FBI lawyer Page, who worked for FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, exchanged pro-Clinton and anti-Trump text messages.

“The FBI has been slippery when it comes to records about the Clinton and Russia scandal fiascos, so we’re pleased the Bureau is taking steps to make sure government records don’t go missing,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

“On the other hand, the FBI’s purposeful slow-walking of the Strzok-Page materials shows contempt for both transparency law and the public interest in figuring out how and why the FBI was politicized to target President Trump, while protecting Hillary Clinton.”

