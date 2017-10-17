FBI turns over 2,800 more Huma Abedin work documents stored on Anthony Weiner’s laptop

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2017

The State Department admitted it received 2,800 Huma Abedin work-related documents from the FBI that were found on Anthony Weiner’s personal laptop, a government watchdog group reported on Oct. 17.

Abedin kept a non-State.gov email account that she used repeatedly for government business on Hillary Clinton’s personal email server.

The revelation resulted from a 2015 lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch.

“This is a disturbing development,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “Our experience with Abedin’s emails suggest these Weiner laptop documents will include classified and other sensitive materials.”

The State Department is processing 100,000 emails Clinton failed to disclose when she served as Secretary of State, some of which were emails sent by Abedin that were found on her former husband’s laptop, Judicial Watch noted.

Clinton attempted to delete 33,000 emails from her non-government server.

Previously released documents “show examples of mishandling of classified information and instances of pay to play between the Clinton State Department and the Clinton Foundation,” Judicial Watch said.

At least 627 emails were not part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over, contradicting a statement by Clinton that, “as far as she knew,” all of her government emails had been turned over to department, Judicial Watch noted.

“When will the Justice Department do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law?” Fitton asked.

The State Department has produced 23 batches of documents in this case so far, but is only producing 500 pages per month of emails uncovered by the FBI in its investigation into Clinton’s non-government email system. At the current pace, Judicial Watch said, the Clinton emails and other records “won’t be fully available for possible release until at least 2020.”

