FBI investigating hack attack on law firm defending top target of Chinese regime

by WorldTribune Staff, October 2, 2017

A law firm that was representing a major dissident who has exposed corruption at the highest realms of the Chinese Communist Party was targeted in a cyber attack, a report said.

The FBI is investigating the alleged hacking this month at the Clark Hill law firm, which had been representing Guo Wengui, according to a report by Bill Gertz for the Washington Free Beacon on Sept. 29.

The cyber attack “disrupted Clark Hill’s information systems for several days and appeared to have been carried out by sophisticated hackers who targeted Guo’s personal information and the lawyer representing him,” the report said.

“Private cyber investigators later traced the cyber attack to China and South Korea,” according to persons with knowledge of the FBI investigation cited by the report.

Guo, a billionaire real estate developer, is seeking political asylum in the United States.

Chinese officials have warned Guo against opposing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), or calling for democratic reforms in China, according to news reports.

“In exchange, Beijing offered to release his family members and employees from prison and unfreeze assets in China worth about $70 billion,” the report said.

“I refused to do what they asked and am therefore a prime target of certain very powerful figures in the Chinese government,” Guo said.

Guo also said he and his associates in New York “have been under relentless cyber attack from China,” the report said.

“In one recent incident, hackers caused a large-scale disruption of handheld devices and computers used by Guo and others that was later identified by cyber security experts as an unusual cell-phone-origin distributed denial of service attack,” Gertz’s report said.

“I hope all these attacks and illegal activities serve as a wake up call for the U.S. government so it finds out who is the real Black Hand behind these incidents,” Guo said.

