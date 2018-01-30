Facing 3 federal probes, FBI’s McCabe exits under pressure; More resignations expected

by WorldTribune Staff, January 30, 2018

Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s exit from the FBI will be followed by “a cleanup at the Bureau of his cronies,” reports said.

McCabe is taking “terminal leave,” Fox News reported on Jan. 29, meaning he will be taking vacation until reaching his planned retirement in “a matter of weeks.”

The deputy director “is facing three federal inquiries for conflicts-of-interest during his time at the FBI,” investigative journalist Sara Carter reported, citing sources as saying he “is one of the numerous names mentioned in the classified memo detailing FISA abuse.”

McCabe’s exit came amid the House’s decision to release the classified memo.

The Daily Beast reported that the memo names McCabe, along with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and ex-FBI Director James Comey.

Carter noted that the federal inquiries “range from sexual discrimination to improper political activity.”

McCabe’s wife ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for a Virginia Senate seat in 2015 and got financial help from a group tied to Clinton family ally Terry McAuliffe. McCabe was also involved in the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

President Donald Trump tweeted in December: “How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?”

Current and former FBI officials told Carter that McCabe will be followed out the door by more FBI officials.

“There are people lining up in the bureau to go after McCabe,” a former FBI official told Carter. “There will be a cleanup at the Bureau of his cronies.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, said that “McCabe’s departure certainly does not mean that we are done rooting out the problems at the FB. The only way to ensure the FBI remains the premier law enforcement agency in the world is to ensure that the leadership at the Bureau holds the trust of the American people. This change in leadership at the FBI is a good first step in repairing the damage to their reputation.”

Several congressional Republicans are also seeking information on what McCabe may have known about anti-Trump text messages between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, including one that seemed to reference an “insurance policy” against Trump winning the 2016 election.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok texted on Aug. 15, 2016. “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Some lawmakers think “Andy” was a reference to McCabe.

