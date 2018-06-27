‘Face slap for America’: Who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 27, 2018

A dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America pulled off a major upset in the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th District.

This has started an anxious internal debate among Democrat circles, but it also raises fundamental questions about the party’s increasingly anti-American character and whether socialism is consistent with the Founders’ vision.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on June 26 defeated incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley, who had represented the district since 1999 and was seen in many political circles as a possible future Speaker of the House.

So, who is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

In a campaign flier, the 28-year-old political newcomer calls for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a universal jobs guarantee, taxing Wall Street to fund tuition-free public colleges, Medicare for all, and demilitarizing police.

Writing for The Washington Times, columnist Cheryl K. Chumley called Ocasio-Cortez’s victory “a face slap to America.”

“What an affront to all the Founding Fathers forged,” Chumley wrote. “Ocasio-Cortez is by socialist nature an enemy of the American way of life.”

If Ocasio-Cortez wins the general election in November, and Democrats have won the district in landslides the past nine elections, how can she “seriously take the oath of office?” Chumley asked. “Socialism and the Constitution have nothing in common; the one cannot exist with the other.”

Congress does currently have other Democratic Socialists, “either in name or in ideology,” Chumley wrote. “They caucus as the congressional progressives, a far-left group with around 70 members. And yes, Democrats as a party far too often these days tout what is basically a socialist style of governing; they just don’t call it that.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, “a self-declared socialist who hid behind an independent label, did just run for president – and won over so many youthful converts in the process that he gave Hillary Clinton a near heart attack, figuratively speaking, that is,” Chumley noted. “They’re all enemies of America, too.”

If elected, however, Ocasio-Cortez “will become the only current member of Congress who is a dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America,” TelesurTV.net noted.

“America – real America – spits on those dues,” Chumley wrote. “A socialist may be American by birth. A socialist may become an American by passing a citizenship test. But a socialist can never, ever be taken for a real American.”

