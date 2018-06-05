Ex-sailor pardoned by Trump plans lawsuit to expose ‘two-tier justice system’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 5, 2018

A former U.S. Navy sailor, who used the Hillary Clinton defense after being charged with mishandling classified information, has been pardoned by President Donald Trump and now plans to sue former President Barack Obama and ex-FBI Director James Comey.

A lawyer for Kristian Saucier said he will file the suit against Obama administration officials for subjecting the former sailor to what he says is unequal protection under the law.

Saucier served one year in prison for mishandling classified information by taking photos onboard the nuclear submarine USS Alexandria where he was a machinist’s mate.

Saucier, in his defense, said that Obama administration officials treated his case differently than how they handled Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information through her use of a private email server while she served as secretary of state.

Saucier was charged with unauthorized possession and retention of national defense information. Comey said Clinton was “extremely careless” in using a private email address and server to conduct state business but recommended against criminal charges.

“We’ll highlight the differences in the way Hillary Clinton was prosecuted and how my client was prosecuted,” Saucier’s attorney, Ronald Daigle, told Fox News. “We’re seeking to cast a light on this to show that there’s a two-tier justice system, and we want it to be corrected.”

“They interpreted the law in my case to say it was criminal, but they didn’t prosecute Hillary Clinton,” Saucier told Fox News. “Hillary is still walking free. Two guys on my ship did the same thing and weren’t treated as criminals. We want them to correct the wrong.”

Trump also made the comparison between Saucier and Clinton, mentioning Saucier’s case during the campaign and tweeting about it earlier this year.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols,” Trump tweeted just months before pardoning Saucier. “She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others.”

