Ex-Gov. McCrory: Texas also has the ‘bathroom bill’ but the Super Bowl was not boycotted

February 13, 2017

The NBA was practicing “selective hypocrisy” when it pulled the 2017 All-Star Game out of North Carolina over the state’s HB2 “bathroom bill”, former Gov. Pat McCrory said.

McCrory noted that the NFL on Feb. 5, held the Super Bowl in Texas, which has “the exact same law” on the books.

“Well, they played it (Super Bowl) and had absolutely no problems in Houston, Texas,” McCrory said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Feb. 12.

“The NCAA played in Houston, Texas last year. No problems whatsoever. So there’s a little selective hypocrisy right now in our country on which issues we’re going to boycott and which issues are we not going to boycott.”

Moderator Chuck Todd chimed in: “NBA All-Star weekend is not going to be in North Carolina next weekend, okay? It does have to do with the bill you signed, HB2 hadn’t been repealed yet. And I want to get, you and I have had a back and forth on this, do you now look back on it and wish you hadn’t signed it?”

“No. But I’m very concerned about this Orwellian purging of cities and states,” McCrory responded.

